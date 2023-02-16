Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Vedanta, Nestle India, ONGC, Ugro Capital, Bharat Electronics

Asian markets were set to open higher after the U.S. shares climbed and Treasuries sold off as investors weighed fresh data that indicated further Federal Reserve tightening ahead.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to close at its session high while the Nasdaq 100 ended the day 0.8% higher.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced to 3.81%. Crude prices were trading around $85-mark, while Bitcoin trading above 24,000-level.

At 5:50 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.22% at 18,059.5.

Domestic benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and closed higher as tech and IT stocks provided support.

Rupee continued to depreciate against the U.S. dollar as the greenback grew stronger on inflation data and speculations of higher Fed rates for longer periods of time.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 432.15 crore, while the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 516.64 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.