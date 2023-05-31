Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, Welspun Corp, Patanjali Foods, Coal India, Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, Lupin

Asian markets are poised to slide Wednesday after momentum in U.S. equities faded and Congress considered the debt accord that’s needed to head off a catastrophic default.

Futures for Japan and Australia suggested small declines while contracts for Hong Kong fell more than 1%. Purchasing manager index data for China will be watched for any signs of change in the economy’s wobbly recovery, which has weighed on its share markets and currency.

The S&P 500 closed little changed Tuesday, while remaining slightly above 4,200. Energy companies dragged on the index as oil sank below $70 a barrel.

The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4% to extend this year’s surge to 31%, while ending off its high for the day as investors assessed the artificial-intelligence hype that’s boosted the index. Nvidia Corp. hovered near $1 trillion in value after announcing several AI-related products.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.69%. Crude declined 4% below $76-mark, while Bitcoin was below 28,000-level.

At 05:35 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, down 0.29% at 18,675.5.

Domestic benchmark indices closed in green for the fourth straight day, supported by advances in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row as it faced a stronger greenback.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the seventh straight day and bought equities worth Rs 2,085.62 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping a seven-day buying streak and sold Rs 438.93 crore worth of equities.