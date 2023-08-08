Stocks To Watch: Adani Green, Coal India, Adani Ports, Paytm, Hindalco, Godrej Consumer, Torrent Pharma

Asian stocks are set for a mixed opening after shares in the US rebounded from their worst week since March, with Wall Street optimism offset by the latest comments from a Federal Reserve official that pointed to more rate hikes to control inflation.

Japanese and Australian equity futures gained, while Hong Hong contracts fell.

Brent crude was trading at $85.34 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.09% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:08 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was trading unchanged at 19,783

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second straight day on Monday, as healthcare and telecommunication sectors advanced, while power and utilities stocks declined on Monday

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 232.23 points higher, or 0.35%, at 65,953.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 80.30 points higher, or 0.41%, at 19,597.30.

The S&P BSE MidCap outperformed the benchmarks and closed 0.56% higher, while the BSE SmallCap rose 0.26%, underperforming the Nifty and Sensex.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,892.77 crore while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,080.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency strengthened 9 paise to close at Rs 82.75 against the U.S dollar.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.2% on Monday. It closed at 7.19% on Friday.