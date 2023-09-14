Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, IRCTC, Bank Of India, Aditya Birla Fashion, RR Kabel

Asian stocks point to a mixed start after Wall Street largely looked through a U.S. inflation report, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve may pause its rate hikes but signal it’s not over yet.

Equity futures contracts for Hong Kong and Australia pointed to slight losses while those for Japan showed a gain. Japanese and Australian bond futures suggest yields will follow U.S. Treasuries slightly lower.

The core consumer price index in U.S., which excludes food and energy costs, advanced 0.3% from July, the first acceleration in six months. From a year ago, it increased 4.3% — in line with estimates and marking the smallest advance in nearly two years. It’s still above the Fed’s 2% goal.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 was little changed while the Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed. American Airlines Group Inc. led US stock losses after cutting its earnings outlook amid a jump in jet fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading below $92 a barel, whereas, WTI Crude was above $88-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.25% and Bitcoin was below 27,000-level.

At 5:23 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 23 points or 0.11% at 20,160.5.

India's benchmark stock indices recovered to rise through Wednesday after a volatile start. The Nifty was trading above the 20,000 level, whereas the Sensex was above the 67,500 mark. PSU banks, energy, and media sectors rose while I.T. and non-banking financial companies shares were under pressure.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,631.63 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 849.86 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency weakened about 7 paise to close at Rs 82.99 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.