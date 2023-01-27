Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, SJVN, Tata Motors, Patanjali Foods, Ceat

India’s equity markets will reopen after a break on Republic Day, while mainland China remains closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Asian markets follow the U.S. equities higher on Friday after a rally in tech shares helped investors shake off mixed economic data, but the risk of recession persists.

Equities in Australia rose as trading resumed after Thursday holiday, Japanese and Hong Kong markets also gained.

The S&P 500 closed at the highest level in more than a month, reflecting a jump in tech stocks. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2% to the highest level since September, led by an 11% gain for Tesla Inc. as Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year.

At 5:52 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was up 0.41% to 18,027.5.

Crude price were above $87 per barrel levels, while Bitcoin was trading around $23,000-level.

Domestic benchmark indices closed lower on Wednesday as losses in banks and financial stocks dragged the gauges. The Indian markets were closed on Thursday on account of Republic Day.

Rupee snapped its two-day decline against the U.S. dollar, growing stronger by 13 paise.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth straight day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,393.94 crore. while the domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,378.49 for the fourth day, according to NSE data.