Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, NDTV, AIA Engineering, Fortis, BHEL, Godrej Consumer Products
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Asian shares are set to decline after a mixed US jobs report and a reversal of gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 lose a near 1% gain.
Futures for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong slid, as did an index of US-listed Chinese stocks.
Brent crude was trading at $86.41 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.03% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.
At 5:09 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was trading 0.22% higher at 19,602.5
India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak and closed higher, led by HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., on Friday
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher at 65,721.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 135.35 points, or 0.7%, to end at 19,517.
The information and technology and telecommunication sectors advanced, while utilities and auto were under pressure.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE Midcap closing 0.65% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.66%.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Friday for the seventh session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 556.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 366.61 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
The local currency weakened 11 paise to close at Rs 82.84 against the U.S dollar on Friday.
The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.19% on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: The company's unit Adani Digital Labs has acquired 70.19% stake in Stark Enterprises, popularly known as Trainman, for Rs 6.8 crore. The company had previously acquired 29.81% stake in July.
NDTV: The company received the government's permission to uplink and downlink four news channels—NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh, NDTV Gujarati and NDTV Marathi.
AIA Engineering: The company will acquire 30% stake in Australia's MPS for A$7.86 million via share purchase agreement and shareholders' agreement. The acquisition will happen via UAE-based Vega Industries, the company's wholly owned subsidiary. The unit has the option to acquire 40% stake in Vega MPS, a new company created by MPS promoters, over three years.
Brookfield India REIT: The company will garner Rs 400 crore by issuing units to sponsor group entity Project Diamond Holdings on preferential basis and also plans to raise up to Rs 750 crore through issue of commercial papers to finance acquisition of two commercial assets in Gurugram and Mumbai.
Adani Wilmar, KRBL, LT Foods: The Central government is considering all options, including a reduction in import duty, to contain the rise in what prices, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: The company won an order of Rs 180 crore from an overseas customer to supply components for their OE Program. The production will commence from Q4 FY24.
Ami Organics: The board has approved issuance of up to 4,43,500 equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis to raise Rs 51.84 crore. The issue price fixed at Rs 1169.
ABB India: The company will consider a special dividend on Aug. 11 board meeting.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA gave Establishment Inspection Report after inspecting its Hyderabad plant. The inspection result was classified as Voluntary Action Indicated.
Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker got zero observation and a classification of No Action Indicated from USFDA inspection at Telangana plant.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Bank was fined Rs 10 lakh by NSE Clearing for failure to upload the securities pay-in details of clients within prescribed timeline. The Bank cited operational delay due to heavy rains in Mumbai as reason for lapse.
Welspun Corp: The board appointed Aneesh Misra as a non-executive, non-independent director.
Delhivery: The board appointed Anindya Ghose as a independent director for a term of five years.
CE Info Systems: The board has re-appointed and paid remuneration to Rohan Verma as whole-time director for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2024.
Results Post Market Hours
Britannia Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 4010.7 crore Vs Rs 3700.96 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4103.87 crore)
Net profit up 36% Rs 455.45 crore Vs Rs 335.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 513. 08 crore)
EBITDA up 38% at Rs 688.88 crore Vs Rs 500.74 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 743. 52 crore )
Margins at 17.2% Vs 13.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 18.1%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q1FY24(Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 8.29% at Rs 4818.37 crore vs Rs 4449.49 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,164.90 crore)
Net loss at Rs 343.89 crore vs net profit of Rs 187.99 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Net loss of Rs 149.60 crore)
Ebitda loss at Rs 539.15 crore vs loss of Rs 392.44 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Loss of Rs 92.70 crore)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 11.17% at Rs 3,196.06 crore vs Rs 2,874.76 crore.
Net loss of Rs 141.43 crore vs Net profit of Rs 99.81 crore.
Ebitda down 37.59% at Rs 292.33 crore vs Rs 468.45 crore.
Margins at 9.14% vs 16.29%.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 29.29% at Rs 114.3 crore vs Rs 88.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 130.27 crore)
Net profit down 2.061% at Rs 9.5 crore vs Rs 9.7 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 10.3 crore)
EBITDA up 40.13% at Rs 21.3 crore vs Rs 15.2 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs17.57 crore)
Margins at 18.63% vs 17.19%(Bloomberg Estimate:13.49%)
Mold-Tek Packaging Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 10.55% at Rs 185.91 crore vs Rs 207.84 crore
Net profit down 13.73% at Rs 18.73 crore vs Rs 21.71 crore
Ebitda down 5.73% at Rs 35.04 crore vs Rs 37.17 crore
Margins at 18.85% vs 17.88%.
PG Electroplast Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 25.93% at Rs 307.1 crore vs Rs 414.62 crore
Net profit up 46.32% at Rs 12.32 crpre vs Rs 8.42 crore
Ebitda up 26.90% at Rs 25.71crore vs Rs 20.26 crore
Margins at 8.37% vs 4.88%.
C.E. Infosystems Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 37.53% at Rs 89.41 crore vs Rs 65.01 crore.(Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 82.60 crore)
Net profit up 32.23% at Rs 32 crore vs Rs 24.2 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 28.60 crore)
Ebitda up 25.33% at Rs 37.46 crore vs Rs 29.89 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 31 crore)
Margins at 41.9% vs 45.98%. (Bloomberg Estimate: 37.53%)
Delhivery Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 10.54% at Rs 1,929.78 crore vs Rs 1,745.74 crore.
Net loss at Rs 894.8 crore vs loss of Rs 3,993.4 crore.
Ebitda loss Rs 13.01crore vs loss Rs 254.05 crore.
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 70.45% at Rs 159.22 crore vs Rs 538.76 crore.
Net profit down 95.47% at Rs 194.63 crore vs Rs 4304.02 crore.
EBITDA down 57.34% at Rs 150.32 crore vs Rs 352.36 crore.
Margins at 94.41% vs 65.40%.
IDFC Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 61% at Rs 765 crore vs 474 crore.
Net Interest income up 36% at Rs 3,745 crore vs Rs 2,751 crore.
GNPA at 2.17% vs 3.36%.
NNPA at 0.70% vs 1.30%.
Loans & Advances up 25% at Rs 1,71,578 crore vs 1,37,663 crore.
Capital Adequacy at 16.96% vs 15.77%.
Repco Home Finance Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 20.56% at Rs 364.48 crore vs Rs 302.32 crore.
Net profit up 43.53% at Rs 89.09 crore vs Rs 62.07 crore.
Ebitda up 30.33% at Rs 324.36 crore vs Rs 248.87 crore.
Margins at 88.99% vs 82.32%.
Rain Industries Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 16.48% at Rs 4,627.2 crore vs Rs 5,540.5 crore.
Net profit down 70.81% at Rs 206.5 crore vs Rs 707.6 crore.
Ebitda down 46.34% at Rs 645.2 crore vs Rs 1,202.4 crore.
Margins at 13.94% vs 21.70%.
Shipping Corporation Of India Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 17.92% at Rs 1,200.11 crore vs Rs 1,462.2 crore.
Net profit up 57.12% at Rs 171.61 crore vs Rs 109.23 crore.
Ebitda up 21.43% at Rs 362.95 crore vs Rs 298.89 crore.
Margins at 30.24% vs 20.44%.
Tata Investment Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 394.29% at Rs 151.6 crore vs Rs 30.67 crore
Net profit up 642.04% at Rs 147.74 crore vs Rs 19.91 crore
Ebitda up 539.55% at Rs 142.94 crore vs Rs 22.35 crore
Margins at 94.29% vs 72.87%.
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.4% at Rs 374.16 crore vs Rs 300.77 crore
Ebidta up 85.2% at Rs 57.95 crore vs Rs 31.28 crore
Ebidta margins at 15.49% vs 10.40%
PAT up 173.7% at Rs 34.85 crore vs Rs 12.73 crore
Fortis Healthcare Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up11% at Rs 1,657.41 crore vs Rs 1,487.85 crore.
Net profit down 8% at Rs 123.95 crore vs Rs 134.31 crore.
Ebitda up 9% at Rs 272.46 crore vs Rs 251.10 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16.4% vs 16.9%.
Earnings In Focus
Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Bayer Cropscience, Caplin Point Laboratories, Emami, Eris Lifesciences, Gland Pharma, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Godrej Consumer Products, HLE Glascoat, Indigo Paints, Jindal Worldwide, Jupiter Wagons, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences, Max Healthcare Institute, Medplus Health Services, Olectra Greentech, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Pb Fintech, Poly Medicure, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ramco Cements, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sobha, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Whirlpool Of India.
IPO Offerings
SBFC Finance: The initial public offering was subscribed 7.09 times on the second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, subscribed 12.95 times and retail investors, subscribed 4.93 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 2.44 times and institutional investors subscribed 6.71 times.
Concord Biotech: The initial public offering was subscribed 0.58 times, or 58%, on the first day. The bids were led by the portion reserved for employees, subscribed 5.73 times and non-institutional investors, subscribed 1.01 times. Retail investors subscribed 0.72 times or 72% and institutional investors subscribed only 0.01 times or 1%.
Who's Meeting Whom
Mastek: To meet investors and analysts on Aug.8 and Aug 9.
Jindal Stainless: To meet investors and analysts on Aug 9.
Navin Fluorine International: To meet investors and analysts on Aug 10.
AGMs Today
Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services, EIH Associated Hotels, Fairchem Organics, Godrej Consumer Products, Indigo Paints, Jindal Worldwide, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Torrent Pharma, Voltamp Transformers, VRL Logistics.
Bulk Deals
Radiant Cash Management Services: Societe Generale sold 19.6 lakh shares (1.8%) at Rs 105.27 apiece and Jainam Broking bought 13.3 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 105.13 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 12.4 lakh shares on August 2.
Insider Trades
LG Balakrishnan and Bros: Promoter Vijayshree Vijayakumar sold 15,765 shares between August 2 and 3.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 2,000 shares between August 2 and 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 10%: PTC Industries, NDTV, Adani Total Gas, Apollo Micro Systems.
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Price Band Revised From 10% To 20%: Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Black Box, Clean Science and Technology, GRM Overseas, Vedant Fashions, Steel Exchange of India, Xchanging Solutions, Tega Industries.
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Dynamic Cables.
Ex-date Dividend: Navneet Education, Gabriel India, Karur Vysya Bank, Saksoft.
Ex-date Interim Dividend: RITES.
Ex-date AGM: Navneet Education, Gabriel India, Saksoft, Wockhardt.
Record-date Interim Dividend: RITES.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Kamdhenu Ventures, MPS.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cosco, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Oriental Aromatics.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures ended at 19,573.20, a premium of 105.05 points.
Nifty August futures rose 3.70%, with 8,143 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank August futures ended at 44,970.00, a premium of 248 points.
Nifty Bank August futures fell 3.02% with 3,611 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indianbulls Housing Finance.
