Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, NDTV, AIA Engineering, Fortis, BHEL, Godrej Consumer Products

Asian shares are set to decline after a mixed US jobs report and a reversal of gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 lose a near 1% gain.

Futures for benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong slid, as did an index of US-listed Chinese stocks.

Brent crude was trading at $86.41 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.03% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:09 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was trading 0.22% higher at 19,602.5

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak and closed higher, led by HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., on Friday

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher at 65,721.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 135.35 points, or 0.7%, to end at 19,517.

The information and technology and telecommunication sectors advanced, while utilities and auto were under pressure.

The broader indices underperformed the benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE Midcap closing 0.65% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.66%.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Friday for the seventh session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 556.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 366.61 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency weakened 11 paise to close at Rs 82.84 against the U.S dollar on Friday.

The yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.19% on Friday.