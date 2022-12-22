Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Speciality Restaurants, Union Bank, Bandhan Bank
Stocks to watch before going into trade today
U.S. stocks fared well as rising investor sentiment and better than expected results by some propped up the market. The S&P 500 was up 1.4%, as were 95% of the stocks listed on the index, and so was the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was stable at 3.69%.
Crude rose 2.3%, while gold futures changed little. Bitcoin declined 0.5% to trade around $16,800-level.
India benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher but closed in the red after a highly volatile session. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears.
Rupee continued to fall against U.S. dollar amid a poor show by domestic equities and risk aversion in global markets.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: Group subsidiary Adani Solar launched India’s first large sized monocrystalline silicon ingot, which can be used to make PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21-24%.
Bharat Forge: The company started supply of forgings utilising green steel in order to reduce carbon footprint.
Speciality Restaurants: The board approved raising Rs 127.23 crore via issue of 60 lakh warrants convertible at Rs 212.05 each.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The board approved scheme of amalgamation for merger of subsidiary Curatio Health Care into itself.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company has completed acquisition of Razel franchise from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
Union Bank of India: The bank considered issued AT-I bonds worth Rs 200 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 580 crore on private placement basis.
Bandhan Bank: The bank has received a binding bid from an asset reconstruction company worth Rs 801 crore on security receipt consideration basis, for the written-off portfolio with outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore.
Kalpataru Power Transmission: The Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of JMC Projects with the company.
Supriya Lifescience: The company signed an agreement with Pune-based Enrich Energy to develop 4.68 MWp DC solar photovoltaic power project in Nanded, Maharashtra to fulfill about 50% requirement of the company.
Offerings
KFin Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 2.59 times on the final day. The QIB portion was subscribed 4.17 times, while the non-institutional investors placed bids for 23% of their portion. The retail portion was subscribed 1.36 times.
Elin Electronics: The maiden share sale was subscribed 95% on the first day. The QIB portion was subscribed 1%, while the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.29 times. The retail portion was subscribed 1.33 times.
Listing
Sula Vineyards: The company will list its 8.42 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 22. The issue price for the IPO was Rs 357 apiece. The maiden share sale was subscribed 2.33 times on the final day. The QIB category was subscribed 4.13 times, the non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.51 times and the retail portion was subscribed 1.65 times.
Bulk Deals
Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures sold 8.43 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 600 apiece, Reliance Retail Ventures sold 8.43 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 600.02 apiece.
Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.71%) at Rs 679.2 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
IRCON International: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 22.
GHCL: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 24.
Sundram Fasteners: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 22.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Salasar Techno Engineering
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Orchid Pharma
Ex-Date Buyback: Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Kama Holdings
Ex-Date Bonus: Precision Wires India
Ex-Date Right Issue of Equity Shares: Quint Digital Media
Record-Date Right Issue of Equity Shares: Quint Digital Media
Record-Date Bonus: Sheela Foam, Precision Wires India
Move Into Short Term ASM Framework: Ugar Sugar Works
AGM
Eureka Forbes
IFCI
Insider Trades
WPIL: Promoter V.N.Enterprises bought 6,518 shares between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter CG-Vak Software & Exports bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Parag K Shah bought 1 lakh shares on Dec. 20.
Star Cement: Promoter Group Sachin Chamaria sold 22,275 shares, Kamakhya Chamaria sold 12,791 shares and Rahul Chamaria sold 79,043 on Dec. 19.
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors (as Trustee of QSR Management Trust) sold 9,754 shares on Dec. 19.
Pledged Share Details
Kesoram Industries: Promoter Manav Investment & Trading Company revoked a pledge of one crore shares on Dec. 19.
Emami: Promoter Sneha Enclave created a pledge of 14 lakh shares on Dec. 19.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,277.90, a discount of 146.05 points.
Nifty December futures rose 1.43% and 2,882 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 42,785, a discount of 654.45 points.
Nifty Bank December futures fell 5.62% and 5,657 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, India Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation
Securities removed from the ban period: Delta Corp., Punjab National Bank
Research Reports