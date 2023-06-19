Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Castrol India, Trident

Stocks in the U.S. market were trading mixed on Friday.

According to Bloomberg, stock traders were caught between the fear of missing out on this year’s rally and rising concerns about an overbought market. The S&P 500 was trading 0.18% higher, while the Nasdaq traded 0.15% lower. The Dow Jones gained 0.10% in trading, as of 1:35 p.m. New York time.

Crude oil rose 0.67% at $76.18 per barrel, while gold spot prices gained 0.03% to $1,958.69.

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high after advancing for the fourth week in a row on Friday. While banks and non-banking finance companies led the rally, the IT and real estate sectors were under pressure.

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Friday; however, the worth of the equities they bought was the lowest in a week since June 8. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 794.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors snapped out of a three-day selling streak to turn net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 681.33 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 24 paise to close at Rs 81.94 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.