Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Concord Biotech, NTPC, LTIMindtree

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has initiated arbitration proceedings against Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp. and expects to claim Rs 99.76 crore regarding work done on 400 kV D/C Mundra-Zerda transmission line. It is also fighting three claims aggregating Rs 1,862.5 crore in various courts.

Promoter entity Gelt Berry bought 2.38 crore shares or 2.13% stake between Aug. 3 and 14 through open market transactions. The promoter stake in the company now stands at 70.41%.

The company signed a deal with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures to acquire KPS 1 Transmission. It will buy 100% equity shares of KPS 1 at face value of Rs 10 apiece. KPS 1 aims to implement KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and augment Khavda PS1.

Adani Green Energy: Its associate company, Mundra Solar Energy, has received approval for its solar photovoltaic manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat from the Solar Energy Corp. of India. The plant has capacity of 2.0 GW per annum.

LTI Mindtree: The company is selected by U.S.-based Aflac as digital transformation partner for application modernization and cloud transformation. The company will rearchitect Aflac’s on-prem applications that are currently deployed on an out-of-support-platform.

NTPC: The company inked business transfer agreement to sell its coal mining business to unit, NTPC Mining. It will transfer all six coal mines to NTPC Mining.

Astral: Its U.K. unit Seal IT Services has incorporated one new step-down subsidiary to distribute, transmit and sell building chemicals from U.K. into Ireland as an EU-entity for importer responsibilities covering REACH, CPL packaging regulations and related safety responsibilities.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp: The board has decided to upwardly revise the dividend for FY23 to Rs 11.45 per share having face value of Rs 2 each, as against dividend of Rs 9.10 recommended earlier on May 30.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 75 crore, including green shoe option of Rs 25 crore on private placement basis. The debentures carry an interest rate of 10.60% quarterly, with a tenure of 18 months from allotment, which is Aug. 24. The instrument will be listed on the BSE.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The board has approved preferential allotment of 1.6 crore equity share warrants to promoters’ corporate entity. It also approved preferential allotment of 2.64 crore equity share warrants to non-promoter entities belonging to Alpha Alternatives Structured Credit Opportunities Fund associates.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company got final approval from the USFDA for Doxepin tablets used to treat insomnia. Doxepin tablets, 3 mg and 6 mg had annual sales of $43.4 million in the U.S.

Other Stocks: ACC, Nykaa, HDFC Asset Management, Indus Towers and Page Industries will be excluded from Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices with effect from Sept. 29. On the other hand, Punjab National Bank, TVS Motor Company, Shriram Finance, Trent and Zydus Lifesciences will be included.