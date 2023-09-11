Treasuries Edge Lower; Yen Advances With Yields: Markets Wrap

Meanwhile, the yen strengthened 0.8% against the greenback after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told the Yomiuri newspaper there may be sufficient information by year-end to judge if wages will continue to rise, which is a key factor in deciding whether or not to end its super-easy policy. The yield on the government’s 10-year bond jumped 5 basis points to 0.7%, the highest since 2014, and raised the possibility of the BOJ buying more bonds to keep yields under control.