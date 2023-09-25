Stocks Flash Recession Warning as Trouble Spreads to Industrials

“It’s too soon to say the stock market is signaling a recession,” said Ed Clissold, chief US strategist at Ned Davis Research, whose firm has a year-end target of 4,500 on the S&P 500 and forecasts a chance that the US will slump into an economic slowdown in the first half of 2024. “If we are marching toward that, it would appear this would be at very early stages, but we need to wait a few more weeks to see where the year-end momentum is going.”