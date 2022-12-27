Stock To Watch: NTPC, SpiceJet, Time Technoplast, GR Infraprojects, Share India Securities
Stocks to watch before going into trade today are NTPC, SpiceJet, Time Technoplast, GR Infraprojects, Share India Securities.
Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.
Benchmark equity indexes for mainland China, Japan and South Korea climbed less than 1%, with a gain of just above that for India.
U.S. markets remained closed for holidays. Crude rose 2.7%, while gold futures increased 0.3%. Bitcoin increased 0.2% to trade around $16,900-level.
India benchmark indices ended higher after a flat opening on the back of improving global risk appetite amid easing U.S. inflation.
Rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in the greenback and rise in global risk appetite.
At 6:20 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.01% to 18,027.5.
Stocks To Watch
NTPC: The company signed an MoU with Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd., Indian subsidiary of Italy-based Maire Tecnimont Group, to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale green methanol production.
SpiceJet: Shareholders of the company approved re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director and adoption of financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Time Technoplast: The company has received another order worth Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder, starting January 2023.
GR Infraprojects: The company received completion certificates for eight-lane access-controlled expressway carriageways from Jodmi village to Bani village of Mandsaur district and Kamliya village to Kandarwasa village of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh.
Share India Securities: The board approved raising Rs 1,000 crore via rights of specified securities to eligible shareholders of the company.
HEG: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary TACC Ltd. for manufacturing graphite anode for lithium-ion cells.
Offerings
Radiant Cash Management Services: The IPO was subscribed 0.11 times, or 11% on the second day. The QIB portion was subscribed 16%, whereas the non-institutional investors placed bids for 3% of their portion. The retail portion was subscribed 12%.
Bulk Deals
Abans Holdings: Maven India Fund bought 2.8 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 202.14 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Subros: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 27.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Adani Wilmar, Central Bank Of India, Madras Fertilizers, Salasar Techno Engineering, Williamson Magor & Company
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Lancer Container Lines
Ex-Date Face Value Split: Filatex India
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: Vaishali Pharma
Record-Date Buy Back: Eclerx Services
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Goodluck India
Insider Trades
Indo Rama Synthetics (India): Promoter Group Devang Kumar sold 50,000 shares on Dec. 23.
Hikal: Promoter Group Ashok Vishwanath Hiremath bought 53,238 shares between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Group Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 9,040 shares between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,0000 shares on Dec. 23.
Fineotex Chemical: Promoter & Director Surendra Tibrewala bought 18,956 shares on Dec. 15.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures ended at 18,018.10, a premium of 154.20 points.
Nifty December futures fell 20.08% and 39,561 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank December futures ended at 42,655.25, a premium of 919.80 points.
Nifty Bank December futures fell 25.76% and 21,169 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: IndiaBulls Housing Finance
Research Reports