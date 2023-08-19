Investors Are Leaving Stocks for the Allure of Risk-Free Payouts in Bonds

Of course, the question of what’s bugging the bond market is also relevant to share investors, who were counting on a soft landing in the economy to justify their exuberance. Most straightforwardly, it’s concern that Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve will keep pushing up rates to fight inflation. Minutes from July’s Fed meeting released this week showed policymakers are a little more worried about price pressures than investors may have thought. At the same time, rising bond rates can also been seen as constructive bets on strengthening growth — a positive for stocks.