Asia Stocks, Treasuries Rally On Softer Fed Tone: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares advanced while Treasuries jumped following comments on rates from Federal Reserve officials that fueled speculation the US central bank may stand pat until year-end.
An Asian equity gauge jumped by the most in six weeks as benchmark indexes edged higher. Japanese stocks outperformed the region with gains of more than 2%. US stock futures also edged higher after the S&P 500 advanced 0.6% Monday.
Treasuries jumped as trading resumed following a holiday, with yields on the benchmark 10-year dropping 15 basis points to 4.64% Tuesday. The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note slipped by almost 16 basis points as investors boosted bets the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged through the end of 2023. Yields on Australian and New Zealand bonds also declined.
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said officials could “proceed carefully” following the recent rise in Treasury yields, and Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the surge in long-term rates may mean less need for further tightening.
“Stocks are likely to be supported on the softening tone over tightening in the US and Europe,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Nomura Asset Management. “The fact that the market has not been panicking over fighting between Hamas and Israel comes as a relief for investors.”
At the end of last week, traders had boosted bets on another Fed hike this year as data showed US employment unexpectedly surged in September. That narrative switched on Monday as central bank officials tamped down speculation of another rate increase in 2023.
The dollar fell against all of its Group-of-10 peers as odds for another Fed tightening eased. The offshore yuan advanced.
Meanwhile, oil retreated slightly in Asian hours. Crude had jumped by the most in six months Monday as Hamas’ attack on Israel raised fears of a wider conflict that could constrain energy supplies. Gold extended its climb into a third day.
Tough Times
The latest Middle East conflict comes at a time of ongoing geopolitical concerns, with markets also facing a period of moderating global economic growth, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.
“Against this backdrop, we continue to prefer fixed income to equities,” Marcelli said. “We see a better risk-reward profile for fixed income, and we recommend investors consider buying high-quality bonds in the five- to 10-year maturity range. We foresee further cooling in inflation and slower global growth.”
The next risk to US stocks could come from fiscal policy constraints at a time when the Fed is still fighting high inflation, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The strategist — among the most prominent bearish voices on Wall Street — said while the US government narrowly avoided a shutdown last week, “the lack of a resilient long-term structure that supports fiscal discipline” could have an impact on financial markets.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:35 a.m Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Monday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
- Japan’s Topix rose 2%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.8%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0576
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.47 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2762 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6429
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $27,582.38
- Ether was little changed at $1,578.12
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 16 basis points to 4.64%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.770%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.43%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $86.04 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,864.14 an ounce
