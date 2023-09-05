Dollar Hits Highest Since March as US Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers can afford to “proceed carefully” with interest-rate increases given recent data showing inflation continuing to ease. “There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon,” Waller said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank may need to raise rates “a bit higher,” but stopped short of saying what officials should do at their next meeting.