Dollar Hits Highest Since March as US Yields Climb: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar hit the highest since March as Treasury yields rose and stocks fluctuated, with traders betting interest rates will remain elevated even if the Federal Reserve halts its tightening cycle this month.
As the greenback advanced, options traders positioned for further strength — with one-year risk reversals near their most bullish levels since April. Ten-year US yields climbed seven basis points to 4.25% amid a surge in investment-grade bond sales. The S&P 500 hovered near 4,500, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed, led by gains in giants Tesla Inc. and Netflix Inc. Brent traded near $90 a barrel as key OPEC+ producers extended supply cuts.
Read: Bubble-Hunter Rob Arnott Sees a ‘Big Market Delusion’ in Nvidia
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers can afford to “proceed carefully” with interest-rate increases given recent data showing inflation continuing to ease. “There is nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent anytime soon,” Waller said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank may need to raise rates “a bit higher,” but stopped short of saying what officials should do at their next meeting.
“It might be more accurate to say that the Fed is sailing in shallow waters in a thick fog,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “It should be moving very slowly and be ready to halt or reverse its monetary tightening.”
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now sees a 15% chance the US will slide into recession, down from 20% previously as cooling inflation and a still-resilient labor market suggest the Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates any further.
To Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research, last week’s “bad news is good news” trading action was a sign that the market continues to strongly believe in the “disinflation” and “soft landing” narratives that have driven up stocks over the past six months.
“Unfortunately, our sense is that bulls aren’t going to be able to have their cake and eat it too,” Senyek noted. “We still expect stickier-than-expected inflation into a persistent price-wage spiral, higher oil prices, and housing market strength, and that the FOMC will hike in November and/or December.”
September Trends
US equity investors are in for disappointment as economic growth is set to be weaker than expected this year, according to Morgan Stanley’s staunch bear, Michael Wilson.
“At current prices, markets are now expecting a meaningful reacceleration in growth that we think is unlikely this year, especially for the consumer,” Wilson wrote. “Potentially softer September and October data is not priced into many stocks and expectations.”
The worst month of the year for US equities is upon us, but a bevy of positive market signals suggest it may not be so bad this time around. While seasonal trends place September in last place for stock market performance, returns have been most robust in times the S&P 500 gained between 10% and 20% year-to-date through August, according to Bank of America Corp. chief technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier.
Such an advance through August has preceded a market move higher in the last four months of the year 91% of the time, with an average jump of 7.6%. If that trend holds up, the S&P 500 could rise to as high as 4,875 before 2023 closes out. That would imply a gain of about 8% from Friday’s close.
Corporate Highlights:
- Private equity giant Blackstone Inc. and vacation home-rental company Airbnb Inc. climbed on news they will be added to the S&P 500 this month.
- Oracle Corp. advanced after Barclays Plc upgraded the software company to overweight, calling it a “multi-year growth story.”
- Manchester United Plc sank after a report in the Mail On Sunday that said the Glazer family is going to take the club off the market after failing to receive offers that match their asking price.
- Illumina Inc. named Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Jacob Thaysen as its next chief executive officer after former CEO Francis deSouza abruptly left the DNA-sequencing giant amid an investor proxy fight and regulatory opposition to a major acquisition. The shares fell.
- Arm Holdings Ltd.’s initial public offering, planning to raise $4.87 billion at the top of its range, shows the premium valuation the British chip designer was seeking from a New York listing may not fully materialize.
- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. has paid coupons on two dollar bonds within grace periods, avoiding its first default and bringing some respite amid a liquidity crisis that’s shaken the nation’s financial markets.
- Chevron Corp. liquefied natural gas workers in Australia threatened two weeks of 24-hour rolling outages at two major export plants from mid-September, in an escalation of a dispute that threatens global fuel supply.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- Germany factory orders, Wednesday
- US trade, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Wednesday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Wednesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak on the Economic Progress Report, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams participates in moderated discussion at the Bloomberg Market Forum, Thursday
- Japan GDP, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- US wholesale inventories, consumer credit, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:06 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%
- The MSCI World index fell 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%
- The euro fell 0.8% to $1.0714
- The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2558
- The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 147.62 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $25,735.24
- Ether rose 0.4% to $1,633.83
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.25%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.60%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.50%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $86.71 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,952.70 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Jason Scott, Tassia Sipahutar, Sujata Rao and Isabelle Lee.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.