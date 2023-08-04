Asian Stocks Mixed as Traders Await US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia registered a muted open after another downbeat day on Wall Street while a slump in Treasuries spilled into the region, sending Australian and New Zealand bond yields higher.
Shares in Japan fell, while those in Australia whipsawed, with moves for each market locked in tight ranges before the release of US non-farm payrolls data. Hong Kong equity futures ticked higher, suggesting investors will stem a three-day run of declines for the Hang Seng Index.
US equity futures rose, partially retracing Wednesday’s minor losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. The advance in futures was helped by gains of around 8% in after-hours trading for Amazon.com Inc. following robust results. This helped to offset a 2% drop in post-market trade for Apple Inc. which undershot revenue expectations.
Another slide in longer-dated Treasuries put them on pace for their worst week of 2023. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading after rising around 10 basis points on Thursday to set a fresh nine-month high.
Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to interest rate decisions, were steady, suggesting the pressure on longer-dated paper was linked to investors digesting news of $103 billion in upcoming US debt issuance — and concerns about the ability of the market to absorb supply.
Australian and New Zealand bond yields climbed more than six basis points, echoing the selling pressure in Treasuries. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was little changed after strengthening more than 1% this week.
Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said he’s short 30-year Treasuries “in size” — as both a hedge against the impact of higher long-term rates on stocks and also as a standalone bet. Bill Gross, the one-time king of the bond world, noted he’s “overall bearish” on 10-year yields, while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett told CNBC he had been buying Treasury bills and would likely continue. Tesla Inc.’s chief Elon Musk said that short-term T-bills are “a no-brainer.”
A report Thursday underscored resilient US demand for workers, while separate numbers showed productivity jumped the most since 2020, blunting labor costs. Those figures preceded the government’s employment data — forecast to show the US added 200,000 jobs in July. While that would be the weakest print since the end of 2020, it’s still a strong advance historically.
“The good news is that almost everyone agrees that an imminent recession isn’t very likely,” said Ed Yardeni, founder of his namesake research firm. “That reduces the downside concerns about corporate earnings, but it increases the downside potential for the stock market’s valuation multiple if the bond yield continues to rise.”
Steeper Yield Curve
Meantime, rate options traders are paying through the nose for protection against further increases in long-maturity Treasury yields. A metric that compares demand for bearish put options to demand for bullish call options shows the widest divergence since September for options on CME Group Inc.’s US Treasury Bond Futures contract, which currently tracks a bond that matures in 2039. The gaps are less extreme for options on shorter-maturity Treasury futures.
The steepening of the yield curve extended a trend since the Bank of Japan surprised markets last week with a policy tweak. At 4.88%, two-year yields are 71 basis points higher than those on the 10-year note. That’s compared to a gap of 102 basis points two weeks ago.
Elsewhere, oil rose after Saudi Arabia prolonged its unilateral production cut by another month and hinted that deeper reductions may be on the way, putting futures on course for their sixth weekly advance and adding to inflationary pressure.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:21 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
- Hang Seng futures rose 1.3%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0949
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.67 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1777 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $29,230.89
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,837.95
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.645%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.18%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $81.80 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
