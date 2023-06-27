Stocks Rise, Dollar Falls; Industrial Metals Jump: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures followed Asian shares higher on Tuesday as investors awaited the next raft of data and speeches by policy makers for pointers on the outlook for the economy and interest rates.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track to gain for the first time in seven days, with miners leading the advance as iron ore and copper rallied on hopes China will announce more stimulus for its ailing economy. Prosus NV jumped more than 7% after getting regulatory approval to remove its cross-holding structure with Naspers Ltd.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose around 0.3%, shaking off weakness from Monday that saw the Nasdaq fall 1.4% after suffering its worst week since March amid concern that the Federal Reserve will push the US economy into recession. A gauge of dollar strength declined and the offshore yuan advanced after China set its daily reference rate for the managed currency at a stronger-than-expected level for a second day. US government bonds were steady.
Remarks by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a policy forum in Sintra, Portugal, will be scrutinized by traders who have been growing more anxious that central banks will keep pushing rates higher and risk sending fragile economies into reverse. Her peers from the US, Japan and the UK are slated to speak at the same forum later this week. US data on business-equipment orders, home sales and consumer confidence Tuesday will add to the picture.
Traders have finally relented on their bets that the Fed will cut rates this year after Chair Jerome Powell last week warned the US may need one or two more rate increases in 2023.
“I’m not sure we have felt the full effect of the whole inflation cycle,” Nancy Daoud, private wealth adviser at Ameriprise Financial Services, said on Bloomberg Television. “Those rate hikes are very, very likely in July and in early fall.”
A gauge of Asian equities was on course for its first advance in seven days, buoyed by a rally in Hong Kong-listed technology stocks as the China’s central bank stepped up its support for the yuan.
The yen, meanwhile, continued to hover around 143.50 versus the dollar, a level that has caused concern in Tokyo. Japan extended the term of its top currency official Masato Kanda for another year, in a move that underscores determination to stem weakness in the currency.
Back in Asia, a positive sign emerged in the US-China relationship from a report that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to visit Beijing in early July for the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart He Lifeng. Still, the Biden administration expects to have an executive order ready as soon as July that would regulate and potentially bar some US investments in China.
“There is plenty to get your teeth into when it comes to Chinese markets and it is something that global investors should take another look at,” Geoffrey Lunt, head of Asia investment specialists at HSBC Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Over the next one, three, five years, a lot of investors will make a lot of money out of Chinese equities.”
Oil edged higher on Tuesday after a choppy session following the armed uprising in Russia, a major OPEC+ producer. Gold also advanced.
In a late-night televised speech, Putin condemned leaders of the Wagner mercenary group as traitors to Russia. The comments did little to clarify the mystery around the weekend’s events or the fate of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who the Kremlin said had agreed to go to Belarus and avoid prosecution.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- US wholesale inventories, goods trade balance, Wednesday
- Fed to unveil results of annual banking industry stress test, Wednesday
- Policy panel with ECB’s Christine Lagarde, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda and BOE’s Andrew Bailey speak, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, balance of payments, Friday
- US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:14 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0939
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.49 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2181 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2747
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $30,359.13
- Ether rose 1.2% to $1,873.39
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.74%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.33%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.32%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.7% to $74.67 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,928.29 an ounce
