Dollar Slides, Treasuries Extend Gains On Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

“The latest round of dovish Fed comments, which open the door to rate cuts in 2024, follows cautious comments from Fed officials in early October, which we noted as the start of the pivot,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty. “In my thirty years in markets, I have not seen a central bank come close to executing such a well-timed pivot, punctuated by a patch of softer inflation and labor market data.”