Asian Stocks Rise After Tech Giants Boost Nasdaq: Markets Wrap

Treasuries held their gains in early Asia trading following a strong 20-year auction in the previous session. Shortly after the auction results, US 10-year yields reversed course and fell to around 4.4% Monday, pushing the dollar to an 11-week low. The greenback fell against all its Group-of-10 peers on Tuesday on bets that US rates may have peaked while the offshore yuan strengthened beyond the daily fixing for the first time since July.