Oil Reaches Lowest Since July, Asia Stocks Slip: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell while bonds climbed after data underscored a gradual deceleration in the US economy, reinforcing speculation the Federal Reserve will end its rate-hike campaign. Oil held declines after plummeting Thursday.
Australian and Japanese were steady while Korean stocks and equity futures in Hong Kong slumped. The Golden Dragon Index — a gauge of Chinese shares listed in the US — fell 3.1% Thursday, weighed by a 9% drop in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after it called off a spinoff of its giant cloud business. The S&P 500 Index edged higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Index slipped. Contracts on US benchmarks were mostly unchanged in Asian trading.
Oil headed for a fourth weekly loss after sinking into a bear market as signs of healthy supplies and rising stockpiles offset attempts by OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep declines in check. Crude steadied around $73 a barrel in Asia after Thursday’s slump was exacerbated by trend-following trades as key technical support levels failed.
“Crude oil, which entered bear market territory overnight despite ongoing instability in the Middle East, provides a clear snapshot as to where the market sees the risk,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney. “The pendulum of emotions, which not too long ago was elation around a possible soft landing, is now swinging toward recession and rate cuts.”
In Treasuries, yields were steady after declining Thursday as investors kept a close eye on another batch of economic data, with continuing applications for US unemployment benefits rising to the highest in almost two years. Factory production fell by more than expected and homebuilder sentiment hit the lowest in 2023. Australian and New Zealand bonds tracked the Treasury moves.
Fed Governor Lisa Cook noted she is attuned to the risk of an unnecessarily sharp economic slump, pointing to strain in some sectors from tighter financial conditions. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told CNBC she hasn’t decided whether another hike is still needed, adding officials have time to see how the economy is evolving.
Read: New Fed Governors See ‘Considerably’ More Balance Sheet Runoff
While it’s still too early for the Fed to declare victory over inflation — and rate cuts are still far off — figures like the recent ones will tamp down lingering concerns about an additional hike, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
“The question now is whether this type of ‘Fed-friendly data’ will continue to provide bullish momentum for the stock market,” he noted.
US shares wavered on Thursday after a rally from “oversold” levels that was driven by bets the central bank is done with rate hikes — and turbocharged by short covering. The S&P 500 is still on pace for its best month in over a year. The recent gains resulted from investors realizing the Fed is likely finished with its rate-hiking campaign, according to James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research.
“Further short covering, along with institutional and retail investors being underweight stocks, will likely continue to drive the market higher into year-end,” he said.
Read: Redemption for Active Managers Means Winning at the Worst Time
Meantime, money-market fund assets rose to an all-time high for the second straight week as interest rates north of 5% and volatility in fixed-income markets drove investors to havens.
Gold traded steady after climbing the most in a month in the previous session.
Key events this week:
- US housing starts, Friday
- US Congress faces a midnight deadline to pass a federal spending measure, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:26 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
- Hang Seng futures fell 1.5%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0850
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.72 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2476 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6465
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $36,210.32
- Ether rose 0.6% to $1,967.09
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.45%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 0.760%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.47%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $73.17 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.