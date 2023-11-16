Asia Stocks Muted, Treasuries Steady After Decline: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia traded in narrow ranges and Treasury yields held most gains as investors gauged fresh signs of resilience in the US economy.
Shares in Australia traded slightly lower at the open while Japanese stocks fluctuated. Futures contracts for Hong Kong equities rose, buoyed by a 2.9% gain in the Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies on Wednesday. US futures were little changed after the S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, reflecting favorable corporate earnings and bets Federal Reserve tightening has reached the peak.
Yields on Australian bonds pared earlier advances as the jobless rate ticked higher in October. Treasuries were little changed in Asia after a sell-off Wednesday where the 10-year rate rose eight basis points to above 4.5%. The greenback was steady in Asian trading after gaining ground against major currencies in the previous session, including the yen, which weakened beyond 151 per dollar.
The nascent calm was reflected in the VIX index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, which sat near its two-month low. The ICE BofA MOVE index that charts bond market volatility also eased lower. Signs of fresh co-operation between the US and China added to the mood music.
Those moves followed fresh data that helped build the case for a soft landing. Retail sales slowed in October and prior months were revised higher — suggesting some resiliency going into the holiday season. Prices paid to US producers unexpectedly declined by the most since April 2020.
“We got more Goldilocks today,” said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. “Price growth is moderating, but with strong demand on the sidelines. The soft landing is taking shape.”
Despite the growing hopes US inflation will further dissipate toward the Fed’s 2% target, a growing number of high-profile Wall Street figures have urged caution.
The bond market is at risk of leaning too heavily toward rate cuts next year as “the inflation problem is far from being solved,” according to Daniel Ivascyn, chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co. He joined Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, who have both this week warned inflation may be more persistent than markets are pricing.
Elsewhere in Asia, the value of imports in Japan gained 1.6% from a year earlier in October, outpacing estimates of a 1% increase while in China new home prices are expected later today. That follows reports earlier in the week showing resilient Chinese consumer spending, and also a plan to support the property sector that buoyed developers on Wednesday.
Investors will be also focused on Tencent Holdings Ltd. following its better-than-expected profit report late Wednesday. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. have earnings due Thursday in another set of signals on how e-commerce and gaming fared during the post-pandemic reopening.
Oil extended declines after a government report showed swelling US crude inventories. Gold was steady and Bitcoin traded above $37,500.
Key events this week:
- China new home prices, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday
- Walmart earnings, Thursday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr speak, Thursday
- Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at event, Thursday
- US housing starts, Friday
- US Congress faces a midnight deadline to pass a federal spending measure, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:45 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.9%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0852
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.22 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2563 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6500
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $37,738.11
- Ether rose 0.6% to $2,058.66
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.51%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.785%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.56%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $76.36 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.