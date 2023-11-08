Asia Stocks Edge Higher After S&P Extends Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia rose after a rally in Big Tech pushed US stocks to their longest streak of gains in two years, with investors shrugging off the latest attempts from Federal Reserve speakers to tone down Wall Street’s optimism.
Shares climbed in South Korea and Australia after the S&P 500 advanced for a seventh day, while Japan’s equity benchmark slipped in early Asia trading and Hong Kong futures remained flat. Treasuries steadied after bets on a Fed pivot next year sent bond rates sharply down, with the 10-year yield dropping below 4.6%. The moves came after some Fed officials emphasized that bringing inflation fully down to the 2% goal is their main focus.
Oil fell to a three-month low as a forecast drop in US gasoline consumption added to a growing array of indicators, including weak trade data from China, suggesting the demand outlook is worsening.
“Lower energy prices temper the inflationary pulse and allow for a revision in rate expectations,” Capital.com market analyst Kyle Rodda wrote in a note. “That takes pressure off equities in the short term and signals pressure on corporate profits.”
Australia’s 10-year yield declined for a fifth session, a day after the central bank lifted its cash rate to a 12-year high, while signaling a higher hurdle to further policy tightening that pushed the local currency lower.
Global equities are poised for a double-digit rally in 2024 if the Fed pivots its monetary policy and allows the economy to avoid a recession, according to HSBC Holdings Plc strategists. The S&P 500 rose in price an average 13% in the nine months after the last rate hike in the past three decades, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA and author of “The Seven Rules of Wall Street.”
“The recent move in stocks is consistent with our view that investor pessimism had been overdone,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “While we continue to see near-term headwinds for equities, we believe conditions are in place for positive total returns over the next six to 12 months.”
Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said policymakers have yet to win the fight against inflation and they will consider more tightening if needed. His Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee said officials don’t want to “pre-commit” decisions on rates.
Several of the US central bank’s more hawkish policymakers signaled that the cumulative tightening of financial conditions since July — with yields on 10-year Treasury bonds up more than 100 basis points — could have a dampening effect on the economy, though they want more time to see if it will last. Fed Governor Christopher Waller called the run-up in yields an “earthquake” for the bond market.
“We’ll be especially attentive to policymakers’ thoughts around the recent shifts in financial conditions and what a nearly 50 basis-point drop in 10-year yields and a strong rebound in equity valuations could mean for the path of monetary policy,” said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.
The US dollar strengthened for a second day on Tuesday. Gold was little changed after dropping to a two-week low.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- Germany CPI, Wednesday
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- Bank of Japan issues October summary of opinions, Thursday
- BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks on the economy, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates in panel on monetary policy challenges, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin speak, Thursday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in fireside chat, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:46 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures were little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0693
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.50 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2789 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6427
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $35,354.76
- Ether fell 0.4% to $1,886.5
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.57%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.60%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $76.78 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Sharon Cho.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.