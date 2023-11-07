Asia Shares Fall As Jitters On Fed Hikes Resurface: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined as fresh doubts emerged on whether the Federal Reserve has finished tightening policy, with gains in US shares limited by a rise in bond yields.
An Asian equity benchmark was set to snap a four-day winning streak as major indexes traded lower. The Kospi Index fell around 2% after it jumped by the most in more than three years on Monday following a renewed ban on short-selling. Contracts for US stocks slipped.
China is due to release key trade data that will provide clues on whether the world’s second-biggest economy is emerging from its post-pandemic torpor. Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at a financial summit in Hong Kong that the country has well-designed economic policy programs.
Attention in Asia is also turning to Australia’s central bank which is forecast to end a four-meeting pause by raising interest rates as broader economic resilience suggest a further clampdown is needed to cool prices. The Aussie weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
Treasuries steadied after yields rose across the curve on Monday. Ten-year yields jumped eight basis points as sentiment was dented by a heavy slate of corporate debt sales and traders readied for a series of auctions beginning Tuesday. The dollar advanced marginally.
Wall Street’s Monday malaise came after it notched its best week of 2023 amid dovish Fed bets, oversold technical levels and positioning. Traders are now predicting the central bank will lean against the recent easing in financial conditions by saying it will keep its options open on policy.
A raft of Fed officials — including Chair Jerome Powell — are due to speak over the next few days. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it’s too soon to declare victory over inflation, despite positive signs that price pressures are easing.
Swaps are pricing in more than 100 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024 from an expected peak rate of 5.37%. On Monday, investors also waded through the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey — known as SLOOS — which showed tighter standards and weaker demand persist at US banks.
“We’re in a trading range probably for the next month or so until we get clear indications on what inflation’s going to really do, core inflation, and what the Fed’s going to do,” Max Wasserman, founder and senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital, told Bloomberg Television. “We’ll find out either way though. We’re through the majority, if not all, the Fed tightening.”
Some investors are keeping a close eye on the S&P 500, with the 4,355 level marking a 50% retracement from the peak-to-trough decline from its July highs to October lows. The S&P 500 currently sits at 4,365.98.
If it holds above that, the 4,400 level, where the index hovered during its mid-October highs, is the next number to watch, according to Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. “To reverse this downtrend, the S&P 500 still needs to break above 4,400,” said Lerner, whose firm is overweight US stocks.
Elsewhere, oil held a modest advance after Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announcements that they would prolong supply cuts through the end of the year were balanced by a worsening demand outlook. Gold steadied after dropping the most in a month amid a rise in bond yields and the fading of the war-risk premium.
Key events this week:
- Australia rate decision, Tuesday
- China trade, forex reserves, Tuesday
- Eurozone PPI, Tuesday
- US trade, Tuesday
- UBS earnings, Tuesday
- Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid and his Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan speak, Tuesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
- Germany CPI, Wednesday
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- Bank of Japan issues October summary of opinions, Thursday
- BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks on the economy, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell participates in panel on monetary policy challenges at the IMF’s annual research conference in Washington, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin speak, Thursday
- UK industrial production, GDP, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in fireside chat, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:32 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0712
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.11 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2827 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6478
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $34,937.13
- Ether was little changed at $1,894.07
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.63%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.875%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.75%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $80.52 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
