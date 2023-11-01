Asia Stocks Jump, Yen Rises On FX Warning Post BOJ: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- The yen strengthened from near its weakest level this year after Japan’s foreign exchange chief said he was on standby for intervention. Shares in Asia opened stronger following an advance on Wall Street.
Japanese equities jumped over 2% as traders took relief that the Bank of Japan made only slight tweaks to its ultra-loose policy. Benchmark indexes also rose in South Korea and Australia, while futures for Hong Kong slipped. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index rebounded in the final day of October.
Treasury 10-year yields ticked marginally lower after rising in the previous session. Traders are taking the latest US economic data in stride as they await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which they expect to be another hold. Focus is also on the US government’s new borrowing plan, due hours ahead of the Fed’s announcement.
The BOJ loosened its grip on bond yields Tuesday, in a move that appeared to fall short of investors’ hopes for a clearer sign of progress toward policy tightening. The currency saw its biggest one-day drop since April, sending it to a new year-to-date low and toward 152 to the US dollar, around the threshold that a year ago drove Japanese authorities to swoop in to prop up the currency.
The yen then extended gains early on Wednesday after Japan’s chief currency official Masato Kanda said authorities see some moves that are not in line with fundamentals and are still on standby to intervene if needed.
The dollar is little changed after earlier strengthening against the weakness of the Japanese currency.
In economic news, US consumer confidence dropped to a five-month low in October while employment costs unexpectedly accelerated in the third quarter — underscoring a strong labor market that risks keeping inflation above the Fed’s target.
The Fed should be and probably is worried about “the lagged effects of monetary policy,” Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television. “So there is a real risk that the Fed commits overkill if it hikes rates any more than it already has.”
Aside from the highly anticipated Fed decision, bond dealers are expecting the Treasury to unveil another round of increases this week to its note and bond auctions, though a sizable minority forecast the department will slow the pace of growth to avoid jolting yields higher.
“The main concern on parts of the bond market, particularly the traditional part, is really about the premium you’re getting — the term premium — to go out on the curve,” Russ Koesterich, global allocation fund portfolio manager at BlackRock, told Bloomberg Television. “And that is as much to do with the supply and changing demand dynamics as it does about inflation and the Fed. So you still want to be cautious on long-duration bonds.”
Investors are also looking to guidance from the ongoing earnings season to assess the outlook for profits and how companies are able to withstand headwinds like higher rates. US stocks slumped in October as disappointing showings from technology giants including Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. have weighed on sentiment.
In other markets, oil plunged to the lowest in two months on Tuesday amid signs that the Israel-Hamas conflict will remain contained. Gold extended its drop below $2,000 an ounce but still rose 7.3% in October — its best month since March — as the war stimulated demand for haven assets.
Key events this week:
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday
- All Saints holiday in much of Europe, Wednesday
- Treasury quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Bank of England interest rate decision. Governor Andrew Bailey holds news conference, Thursday
- US factory orders, initial jobless claims, productivity, Thursday
- Apple earnings, Thursday
- China Caixin services PMI, Friday
- Eurozone unemployment, Friday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- Canada employment report, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:13 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
- Japan’s Topix rose 2%
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0577
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.29 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3406 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6341
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $34,608.5
- Ether was little changed at $1,814.27
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.92%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.98%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $81.29 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
