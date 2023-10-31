Japan's Bond Yield Rises To Decade High Before BOJ: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to a new decade-high following a report the central bank will discuss a further tweak to its yield-curve control at a policy meeting ending Tuesday. The yen weakened.
The yield on the nation’s 10-year bond rose to 0.955%, approaching the Bank of Japan’s 1% ceiling before trimming its advance. The BOJ will consider letting the yield temporarily climb above 1%, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it got the information. The yen’s slide last week to a fresh year-to-date low, rising yields and inflation stickiness have fueled speculation the BOJ will adjust its policy settings this week.
“There’s growing speculation about a tweak from BOJ today, and markets are seemingly underpricing the risks of an early normalization,” Charu Chanana, a senior market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, wrote in a note. “But simply raising the 10-year yield ceiling further from 1% may prove to be a costly and short-term fix, and may only bring modest gains for the yen.”
Asian stocks were mostly lower after a gauge of China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in October. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares both dropped and the offshore yuan weakened.
The dollar gained versus all its Group-of-10 peers, while Treasury yields were little changed. The US Treasury on Monday reduced its estimate for federal borrowing for the current quarter, citing stronger-than-expected revenue.
Oil edged higher in Asia after sliding Monday due to signs the Israel-Hamas war will remain contained while demand may be softening.
Key events this week:
- Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday
- Eurozone CPI, GDP, Tuesday
- US Conference Board consumer confidence, employment cost index, Tuesday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday
- All Saints holiday in much of Europe, Wednesday
- Treasury quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Bank of England interest rate decision. Governor Andrew Bailey holds news conference, Thursday
- US factory orders, initial jobless claims, productivity, Thursday
- Apple earnings, Thursday
- China Caixin services PMI, Friday
- Eurozone unemployment, Friday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- Canada employment report, Friday
Here are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:37 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0606
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.47 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3279 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6365
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $34,460.99
- Ether rose 0.5% to $1,809.74
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.89%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 4.5 basis points to 0.935%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.97%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $82.71 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
