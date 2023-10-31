Japan's Bond Yield Rises To Decade High Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

The yield on the nation’s 10-year bond rose to 0.955%, approaching the Bank of Japan’s 1% ceiling before trimming its advance. The BOJ will consider letting the yield temporarily climb above 1%, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it got the information. The yen’s slide last week to a fresh year-to-date low, rising yields and inflation stickiness have fueled speculation the BOJ will adjust its policy settings this week.