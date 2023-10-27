Stocks Snap Back As Amazon Leads Megacap Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street took the latest economic figures in stride, with big tech leading a rebound in stocks on Friday after solid earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp.
The S&P 500 rose from its lowest level since May. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained over 1%. Amazon led gains in megacaps, climbing 8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell as Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon plans to sell shares currently worth about $141 million. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, edged lower. The dollar dropped.
US stocks are in their third month of declines after bond yields soared on worries about a persistently hawkish Federal Reserve. Geopolitical concerns in the Middle East as well as an underwhelming corporate earnings season have dented risk appetite more recently. The Nasdaq 100 confirmed a correction Thursday after dropping more than 10% from its July peak, with the S&P 500 closing just shy of one.
“Given how bearish the financial markets have become, and how nearly all the metrics associated with oversold conditions are pointing to an impending ‘relief’ or ‘oversold’ rally, markets appear poised for a bounce,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
The S&P 500 is at risk of dropping another 5% after the index fell below a key technical level this week, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.
More than two-thirds of stocks for companies in the S&P 500 index are trading below their 200-day moving averages, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s a sign of widespread pain for stock prices, after many companies have posted lackluster earnings amid interest rates that are high and bond yields that keep creeping up.
In economic news, US near-term inflation expectations rose in October to a five-month high as they feared higher prices at the gas pump, reinforcing downbeat views on the economy. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation accelerated to a four-month high in September and consumer spending picked up, keeping the door open to another interest-rate hike in the months ahead.
Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments. Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported that talks over a cease fire and hostage deal mediated by Qatar were progressing quickly. Hamas, which has released four hostages so far, has said others would only be let go when Israel allowed in more supplies.
Corporate Highlights:
- Tesla Inc. raised the price of its Model Y Performance sport-utility vehicle by around $2,000 in China on Friday, according to its local website, reversing a reduction made only in August.
- Ford Motor Co. said it fell short of third-quarter earnings expectations, citing higher costs and lower quality, a day after it won labor peace through a tentative contract with the United Auto Workers.
- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits amid weak performances by their oil-refining and chemical businesses.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. jumped after the restaurant chain reported third-quarter comparable sales that beat estimates.
- AutoNation Inc., one of the biggest car dealership chains in the US, posted third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations on rising new car sales and growth in its aftermarket repair business.
- AbbVie Inc. raised its profit outlook for this year and next as demand for newer biologic drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq helped fill the gap left by falling Humira sales.
- Sanofi shares plunged after a surprise forecast for lower profit next year overshadowed optimism about a plan to spin off the consumer health division.
- NatWest Group Plc’s shares plummeted after it cut its margin guidance, the latest UK lender to warn higher interest rates are stirring competition for deposits.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:42 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%
- The MSCI World index rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
- The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0596
- The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2150
- The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 149.56 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $34,065.27
- Ether fell 0.8% to $1,784.18
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.86%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.83%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.54%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $84.04 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,991.10 an ounce
