Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 5

Asian stocks are set to open lower Tuesday, as traders return their focus to China’s efforts to halt its economic malaise after markets in the U.S. were shut for the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

Futures in Japan and Australia point to shares easing on Tuesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index — which jumped almost 3% Monday before paring gains — is also set to fall. That comes after European shares failed to provide a strong lead for investors, with the Stoxx 600 gauge closing little-changed in low-volume trading after rising as much as 0.8% earlier.

Meanwhile, expectations of crude supply cuts from the OPEC+ group kept oil futures near nine-month highs.

Brent crude was trading above $89 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $85-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.18% and Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 5:23 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,622.

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and held on to steady gains through Monday. Indices advanced for the second day as the Sensex closed above the 65,600 level and the Nifty rose beyond the 19,500 mark.

Metals led, along with advances in PSU banks, I.T., realty, and the media sectors. Consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods, on the other hand, were under pressure. Nifty IT scaled a fresh 16-month high, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal hit record highs intraday.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,367.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,563.5 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The local currency weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 82.75 against the U.S. dollar.