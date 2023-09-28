Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 28
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks and Treasury securities resumed their slide as investors contemplated the prospect of higher interest rates and a looming government shutdown, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 slumped 0.60% and 0.56%, respectively, as of 2.19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.78%.
Brent crude was trading 2.78% higher at $96.57 a barrel. Gold was down 1.41% at $1,873.82 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. The pharma sector rose, whereas banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 354.35 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 386.28 crore.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
Stocks To Watch
Reliance Industries: Telecom unit Jio gained 39.1 lakh users in July vs. a net addition of 22.7 lakh users in June, as per TRAI data. The market share stands at 38.6%.
Infosys: The company launched Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud, a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey.
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major gained 15.2 lakh users in July vs. a net addition of 14.1 lakh users in June, as per TRAI data. The market share stands at 32.74%.
ONGC, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: ONGC signed a crude oil sales agreement with MPRL under which crude from its Mumbai High fields will be sold to MRPL till March 31, 2024. ONG also signed an MoU with NTPC Green Energy for national and overseas green energy projects.
Coal India: Trade unions have postponed a three-day strike to Oct. 12–14 in the company and its subsidiaries.
JSW Steel: The company acquired the remaining 50% stake in NSL Green Steel Recycling from National Steel Holding. NSL has become a wholly owned subsidiary.
Vedanta: The company will split its units into newly listed entities, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. The demerger will be announced in the coming days. Businesses including aluminium, oil and gas, iron, and steel will be listed as separate, pure-play entities as part of the move.
Tata Power: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy will set up a 41 MW captive solar plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, for TP Solar's new greenfield 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility.
Vodafone Idea: The company lost 13.2 lakh users in July vs. net lost 12.9 lakh users in June, as per TRAI data. The market share stands at 19.9%.
Info Edge: Unit Redstart Labs to invest $5,00,000 in U.S.-based insights-as-a-service platform Skyserve
SJVN: The company commenced the mechanical spinning of Unit-I of the 60 MW hydroelectric project at Mori, Uttarakhand.
Aurobindo Pharma: Unit Auro Vaccines is tied up with Singapore's Hilleman Laboratories to manufacture and sell pentavalent vaccine candidates used in child vaccination. Hilleman will receive royalties upon commercialisation of the vaccine candidate.
NBCC: The company will sell 14.75 lakh sq. ft. of commercial build-up space in the World Trade Centre, New Delhi, for Rs 5,716 crore through e-auction.
Dixon Technologies: The company's unit, Padget Electronics, signed a pact with Xiaomi for manufacturing smartphones and related products at its Noida facility.
KEC International: The company received orders from various GST authorities on Sept. 13 and 16 with claims of about Rs 20.9 crore.
Nazara Technologies: The company received a Rs 2.83 crore tax demand plus interest and penalty from the Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai.
UTI Asset Management Co: UTI Mutual Fund will open 29 new financial centres on Sept. 29 across the East, North, South, and West zones.
PNC Infratech: The company has submitted claims to the National Highways Authority of India worth Rs 259 crore for the project of 'Four Laning of km 51 to 61 on the Dholpur-Morena Section of NH-3 on the North-South Corridor in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The company and its unit, Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy (Toscano), will jointly acquire a 53.3% stake in Blue Planet Foods, which operates under the brand name 'SALT', for Rs 39,844 per share.
KP Energy: The company commissioned the 10.5 MW (Phase-V) ISTS-connected wind power project at the Sidhpur site in Gujarat's Dwarka for Apraava Energy.
IPOs
Valiant Laboratories: The IPO was subscribed 0.33 times, or 33%, on its first day. The bids were led by retail investors (0.61 times, or 61%) and non-institutional investors (0.10 times, or 10%). The issue received zero bids from institutional investors.
Listings
Yatra Online: The shares will list on the stock exchanges on Thursday with an issue price of Rs 142 apiece. The Rs 775 crore IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on its final day. The bids were led by retail investors (2.11 times), institutional investors (2.05 times), and non-institutional investors (0.42 times or 42%).
Block Deals
Venky's India: Balaji Rao Banda sold 61,175 shares (0.43%) and Venkateshwara Hatcheries bought 61,175 shares (0.43%) at Rs 1,969.75 apiece.
Westlife Foodworld: Makino Holdings sold 2.92 lakh shares (0.19%) and Horizon Impex bought 2.92 lakh shares (0.19%) at Rs 998.8 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Ask Golden Decade Fund bought 15.38 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 233.25 apiece.
Ujjivan Finance Services: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 6.15 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 527.58 apiece.
Signatureglobal India: Astorne Capital VCC Arven and Samyaktva Construction bought 12.29 lakh shares (0.87%) and 17 lakh shares (1.21%) at Rs 445.48 apiece and Rs 444 apiece, respectively. Morgan Stanley Investments Mauritius sold 15.34 lakh shares (1.09%) at Rs 444 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) also sold 7.44 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 447.9 apiece.
Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 80,000 shares on Sept. 22.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 32319 shares between Sept. 22 and 25.
Page Industries: Promoters Dharmesh N Genomal sold 5,792 shares, Hirdaramani Vijay Sadhna sold 7,723 shares, Simran K Mahtani sold 7,723 shares, and Sanjeev N Genomal sold 10,942 shares between Sept. 20 and 22.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 2.36 crore shares between Sept. 25 and 26.
Emami: Promoters Diwakar Finvest and Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31.14 lakh shares and 46.78 lakh shares, respectively, on Sept. 22.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept. 22.
AGMs Today
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashiana Housing, Asian Star Co., Axiscades Technologies, Bharat Dynamics, Carysil, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Cochin Shipyard, Deccan Gold Mines, Force Motors, Genus Power Infrastructures, GTL Infrastructure, Harsha Engineers International, HBL Power Systems, Himatsingka Seide, HLE Glascoat, ITI, KNR Constructions, KRBL, Olectra Greentech, Prakash Industries, Radico Khaitan, Rama Steel Tubes, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Shakti Pumps, SJVN, Star Cement, Swan Energy, Tilaknagar Industries, Yatharth Hospital
Who's Meeting Whom
Allcargo Logistics: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 6.
Welspun India: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 2 and 3.
Punjab National Bank: To meet investors on Sept. 29.
PI Industries: To meet investors on Sept. 29.
Centum Electronics: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 3.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Omaxe
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corp of India.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures ended at 19,719.65, a premium of 42.6 points.
Nifty September futures rose 0.22%, with 2,127 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank September futures ended at 44,612.15, a discount of 55.15 points.
Nifty Bank September futures fell 0.12%, with 5,584 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp., India Cements
Money Market Update
