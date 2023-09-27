Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 27

Asian markets were set to follow Wall Street lower as investors considered a protracted period of higher interest rates.

Stock futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all declined. The S&P 500 Index lost 1.5% and the Nasdaq 100 slumped 1.6% Tuesday as Wall Street’s fear gauge — the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX — hit the highest since late May after U.S. consumer confidence fell to a four-month low. The MSCI All Country World Index, one of the broadest measures of global equities, fell for an eighth day, matching its longest losing streak in the past decade.

Tech giants, namely Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. dragged on the U.S. stock gauges, pushing the tech sector down more than 10% from a July peak from the threat of tight policy.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $93 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $90-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.54% and Bitcoin was below 27,000-level.

At 5:05 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 70 points or 0.35% at 19,601.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday after opening marginally higher. The telecommunications and industrial sectors advanced, while shares of information and technology and banks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12%, lower at 65,945.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 9.85 points, or 0.05%, lower at 19,664.70.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 693 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 715 crore.

The Indian rupee weakened 9 paise to close at 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.