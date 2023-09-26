Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 26

U.S. stocks gained while treasuries fell as traders speculated central banks would keep interest rates elevated to quell inflation, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was up 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq traded 0.34% higher as of 2:06 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05%.

Brent crude was trading 0.03% higher at $93.30 a barrel. Gold was down 0.47% at $1,916.22 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed with a positive bias after declining for four consecutive trading days on Monday. The broader market indices ended higher, with the BSE MidCap ending 0.46% higher and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.12% at the close of the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02%, higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at 19,674.55.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the fifth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,333 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,579 crore.

The Indian rupee weakened 21 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar.