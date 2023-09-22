Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 22

Infosys: Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the IT major's Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation programme.

ICICI Bank: The private lender will buy a 9.99% stake in Quantum CorpHealth Private for Rs 4.99 crore by the end of October 2023, via cash consideration.

Wipro: Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal to resign as CFO with effect from Nov. 30. The board has approved the appointment of Aparna Iyer as CFO with effect from Sept. 22.

LIC: The state-run insurance giant has decreased its shareholding in OIL India from 11.73% to 9.69%. It has increased its shareholding in Gujarat Gas from 4.98% to 5.01%.

JSW Steel: The company's U.S. unit, Periama Holding LLC, will sell Caretta Minerals for $24 million. The property, plant, and equipment will be sold to West Virginia Properties.

Vedanta: The board has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. It will issue up to 2.5 lakh NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

UltraTech Cement, India Cements: UltraTech Cement will buy 73.75 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh from India Cement for Rs 70 crore.

Yes Bank: Pankaj Sharma is appointed as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. He will lead the implementation of major organisational changes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives.

Glenmark Pharma: The drugmaker will sell a 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for Rs 5,652 crore to Nirma at Rs 615 per share. After the stake sale, the company will own 7.84% of Glenmark Life Sciences.

SJVN: The government will exercise its greenshoe option of 2.46% stake or 9.66 crore shares for the offer-for-sale on Sept. 22, given the oversubscription in the issue. This is in addition to the base issue size of 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46% stake. Accordingly, the total offer size will be up to 19.33 crore equity shares, representing 4.92% of the total paid-up equity.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: MD and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has resigned and will officiate his responsibilities till his last working date. The company is in the process of filling the resultant vacancy.

ICICI Securities: SEBI has issued an administrative warning with relation to merchant banking operations and initiated quasi-judicial proceedings against the company.

Can Fin Homes: The company plans to consider raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis on Sept. 27.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: SPV Samakhiyali Tollway has achieved financial closure for the Rs 2,092-crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Highway project. The consortium of lenders has extended debt support of Rs 1,446 crore for the project.