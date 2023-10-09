Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 9
Oil soared more than 4% as traders reacted to attacks by Hamas within Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead.
Stocks traded slightly higher at the open in Australia, while futures for Hong Kong equities gained and contracts for U.S. stocks extended losses. Hong Kong morning trading will be delayed due to a typhoon. South Korean and Japanese markets are shut for a holiday and there is no cash trading of Treasuries.
The S&P 500 had advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher.
Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $88 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $86-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.80% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level.
At 6:22 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was was unchanged at 19,817.5.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Friday, led by gains in realty and pharma stocks.
On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of losses. Sensex nearly touched the 66,000 mark, whereas Nifty ended beyond the 19,600 mark.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 90.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 783.3 crore.
The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed 12 bps higher at 7.34%, the highest since March 15.
Stocks To Watch: MCX, TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Adani, PNB, Biocon In Focus
TCS: The IT major announced plans to consider the buyback of shares at the Oct. 11 board meeting.
Titan Company: The company reported a 20% year-over-year increase in its standalone revenue, and its emerging businesses saw sales growth of 29% year-over-y. While the watches and wearables saw sales growth of 32% year over year, the jewellery division saw sales growth of 19% year over year.
Tata Motors: JLR Automotive PLC proposes a tender offer for outstanding notes. The offers for notes will expire on Oct. 13.
Bank of Baroda: The lender reported a domestic CASA of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, up 4.43% year over year.Global gross advances and total deposits rose 12.01% and 14.63% year over year, respectively.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company acquired a 100% stake in Sangod Transmission Service via cash at a face value of Rs 10 apiece.
Adani Green Energy: Company's stepdown subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two Pvt. commissioned 150 MW solar power project at Bikaner
Punjab National Bank: The lender appointed Sanjeevan Nikhar as Group Chief Compliance Officer with immediate effect.
TVS Motor: The company on Friday started production in the Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant for CE 02, the company's first electric vehicle that is jointly designed and developed with BMW Motorrad.
IDFC First Bank: The company approved the allocation of 33.24 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 90.25 apiece.
Biocon: The pharma company inked a pact with Canada's Juno Pharmaceuticals for commercialising diabetes and obesity-managing devices.
Prestige Estates Projects: The company reported sales of Rs 7,093 crore, up 102% year over year.It sold 3,659 units and launched five projects.
Kaynes Technology: The company announced the setting up of a semiconductor plant in Kongara Kalan, Telangana, with an investment of Rs 2,800 crore.
Indian Energy Exchange: The company announced plans to acquire a 10% stake in Enviro Enablers India.
MCX: SEBI rescinds abeyance order against its Commodity Derivative Platform.
Tata Steel: India business' crude steel output stood at 4.99 million tonnes, up 4% year-on-year. Europe production at 1.99 million tonnes, drops 17% year-on-year due to ongoing relining at one of the blast furnaces in Netherlands.
Block Deals
PB Fintech: Svf Python Ii (Cayman) sold 83.23 lakh shares (1.84%) and Svf India Holdings (Cayman) sold 30.97 lakh shares (0.68%), while Societe Generale bought 26.26 lakh shares (0.58%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 15.83 lakh shares (0.23%), and Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II bought 6.55 lakh shares (0.14%), among others at Rs 762.8 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers: Collate Dealers sold 2.93 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 224 apiece.
Strides Pharma Science: Capri Global Holdings sold 12 lakh shares (1.32%) at Rs 501 apiece.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Elizabeth Mathew bought 32 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 172.24 apiece.
Foods & Inns: Crony Vyapar bought 4.08 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 210.7 apiece.
Insider Trades
Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Promoter Mentor Capital bought 51.99 lakh shares of Spet. 29.
DB Realty: Promoter Shanita Deepak Jain sold 10,000 shares on Sept. 25.
PCBL: Promoter Saregama India sold 1,000 shares on Sept. 25.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Dwarikesh Finvest revoked a pledge of 86.13 lakh shares on Oct. 5.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 74.15 lakh shares on Oct. 3.
Shilpa Medicare: Promoter Deepak Kumar Innani created a pledge of 4 lakh shares on Aug. 25.
Omaxe: Promoter Guild Builders created a pledge of 32 lakh shares on Sept. 30.
Who's Meeting Whom
Mold-Tek Packaging: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 12.
ICICI Prudential: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 17.
Nazara Technologies: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 13.
Brigade Enterprises: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 13.
Syngene International: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 18.
Eris Lifesciences: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 11.
Polycab India: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 20%: Apollo Micro Systems, Adani Total Gas, Dreamfolks Services, Gokaldas Exports, Hindustan Oil Exploration, India Pesticides, IRFC, ITI, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Jaiprakash Associates, MMTC, NDTV, NK Industries, and Railtel
Price Band Revised From 5% To 10%: Gensol Engineering, Hma Agro Industries, PC Jeweller
Ex/Record Date Stock Split: Sigachi Industries
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilisers
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Vodafone India
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures ended at 19,687.85, a premium of 119.85 points.
Nifty October futures fell 4.40%, with 9,733 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank October futures ended at 44,510.95, a premium of 99.25 points.
Nifty Bank October futures fell 1.38%, with 2,330 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp., India Bulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance.
Money Market Update
The Indian Rupee closed flat at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Research Reports
Q2 FY24 Results Previews
Pharma Q2 Results Preview - U.S. To Drive The Quarter; Weak Seasonality Drags India Growth: Nirmal Bang
Capital Goods Q2 Results Preview - Healthy Outlook; Margin Revival Visible: Prabhudas Lilladher
Automobiles Q2 Results Preview- Festive Season To See Healthy Volume Growth; Exports Recovering: Motilal Oswal
