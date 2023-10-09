Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 9

Oil soared more than 4% as traders reacted to attacks by Hamas within Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead.

Stocks traded slightly higher at the open in Australia, while futures for Hong Kong equities gained and contracts for U.S. stocks extended losses. Hong Kong morning trading will be delayed due to a typhoon. South Korean and Japanese markets are shut for a holiday and there is no cash trading of Treasuries.

The S&P 500 had advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $88 a barrel, and WTI Crude was above $86-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.80% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level.

At 6:22 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was was unchanged at 19,817.5.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the second day on Friday, led by gains in realty and pharma stocks.

On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of losses. Sensex nearly touched the 66,000 mark, whereas Nifty ended beyond the 19,600 mark.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 90.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 783.3 crore.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed 12 bps higher at 7.34%, the highest since March 15.