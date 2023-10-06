Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 6

U.S. stocks slipped as traders fret whether or not the labour market remains too hot for the Federal Reserve to forestall another interest rate increase next month, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 0.11% and 0.30%, respectively, as of 2:19 p.m. New York time.

Brent crude traded 1.60% lower at $84.44 per barrel, while gold declined 0.09% to $1,819.72 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of losses to end higher on Thursday, led by advances in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

Media, information technology, and consumer durables rose, while public sector banks fell.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 406 points, or 0.62%, higher at 65,631.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,545.75.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 12th consecutive session on Thursday. While foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,864.2 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 521.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency weakened two paise to close at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.