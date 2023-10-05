Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 5

The selloff in stocks and bonds got a reprieve Wednesday as traders parsed U.S. data and increased bets that the Federal Reserve can refrain from further interest rate increases, Bloomberg reported. Oil declined amid concerns about the demand outlook for crude and gasoline.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.28% and 0.61%, respectively, as of 2:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.20%.

Brent crude was trading 5.52% lower at $85.90 a barrel. Gold was down 0.28% at $1,817.93 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second straight day on Wednesday as most sectors declined, with banks, realty, media, pharma, and auto leading the declines.

Intraday, Sensex slipped below the 65,000 level, and Nifty 50 slid below the 19,400 mark for the first time since Sept. 1.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points, or 0.44%, lower at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 93 points, or 0.47%, to end at 19,434.10.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday. While foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,424 crore, domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,769.5 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.