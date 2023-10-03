Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 3

U.S. stocks turned negative while the rebound in Treasury bonds melted after the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that the U.S. central bank should leave interest rates high for “some time", according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.54% and 0.08%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.64%.

Brent crude was trading 0.04% lower at $95.34 a barrel. Gold was down 0.91% at $1,847.82 an ounce.

On Friday, gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices close higher. Pharma, metals, and media sectors led the advances that helped Nifty close above the 19,600 level and Sensex above the 65,800 mark.

However, on a weekly basis, the indices capped some losses to end lower for the second week in a row.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the ninth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,685.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,751.5 crore.

The Indian rupee strengthened 15 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.