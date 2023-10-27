Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 27

Asian equities were poised for a mixed open Friday as big tech stocks on Wall Street rallied in trade following good earnings. US share futures advanced, according to Bloomberg report.

Brent crude rose to $88.38 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $83.63 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.86%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $34,000 level.

At 6:02 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was trading flat at 18,856.5.

India's benchmark stock indices fell for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, given the geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and the resultant rise in crude prices coupled with higher-for-longer U.S. rates.

The headline indices logged the longest stretch of losses in over seven months. The Sensex has fallen 4.94% in the last six sessions, and it was down 7% from its life high scaled on Sept. 15. The Nifty slipped 4.82% in six days and was down 6.8% from its all-time high.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 900 points, or 1.41%, lower at 63,148.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 265 points, or 1.39%, to end at 18,857.25.

Indian markets recorded the biggest single-day equity selloff of the year by overseas investors as global concerns continue to roil stocks.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 7,702.5 crore on Thursday, the most so far this year, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 6,558.5 crore.

The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.