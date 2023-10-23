Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 23

Oil declined after hitting $90 a barrel on Friday, while U.S. stocks recovered early losses amid diplomatic efforts to contain the Israel-Hamas war and prevent a widespread conflict in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 0.99%, respectively, as on 2:15 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.57%.

Brent crude was trading 0.39% lower at $92.02 a barrel. Gold was high 0.18% at $1,978.03 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of gains. Realty, consumer durables and energy sectors declined, while private banks gained.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 456.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 8.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 12 paise to close at 83.12 against the U.S dollar on Friday.