Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 20

Asian markets fell as volatility gripped Wall Street with traders looking wary of a potential escalation of the Middle East conflict, while weighing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues on the policy outlook.

Shares in Australia, South Korea and Japan fell. Contracts for Hong Kong suggested a flat open.

After multiple twists and turns on Thursday, the S&P 500 notched its third straight loss, weighed by disappointing Tesla Inc. earnings. Early Asian trading for U.S. share futures slipped while the dollar edged higher.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.98% and Bitcoin was above 28,000-level. Brent crude was trading below $93 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $90-mark.

At 5:55 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 5 points of 0.03% at 19,606.

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Thursday before paring some losses to close lower for the second consecutive day. The metals and energy sectors declined, whereas auto and consumer durables advanced. Nifty ended below the 19,700 level, whereas Sensex closed below the 65,700 mark. The indices closed at the lowest level since Oct. 9.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,093.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 736.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.