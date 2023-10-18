Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 18
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. Treasury yields rose while stocks struggled to gain much traction as solid economic reports reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 declined by 1.79% and 0.56%, respectively, as of 1:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 0.23%.
Brent crude was trading 0.26% lower at $89.42 a barrel. Gold was down 0.02% at $1,919.83 an ounce.
The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.
The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.
Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 263.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 112.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
HPCL: The company updated on collaboration with Petromin Corp., Saudi Arabia, who will be setting up 1000 Petromin Express Stations (Quick Service Vehicle Care) at HPCL retail outlets across India in 5 years.
ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and Rs 3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Management is set to meet on Oct. 20 to consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
IDFC, IDFC First Bank: The Competition Commission of India approved the merger of IDFC with IDFC First Bank.
Tejas Networks: The company partnered with FIbreConnect to deploy an end-to-end optical network in Italy. It is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FIbreConnect.
Grasim Industries: The cement maker restarted operations of carbon dioxide refining on Tuesday after obtaining approval from the Department of Industrial Safety and Health, Kalyan. The company also obtained other permissions and deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh with Kalyan (MPCB), which shall be forfeited for re-starting the operations.
CIE Automotive: The company's board appointed Shriprakash Shukla, a non-executive director, as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of one training ship for the Indian Coast Guard at a cost of Rs 310 crore.
Exide Industries: The company will invest Rs 100 crore in Exide Energy Solutions.
ITI: ITI's Bangalore EMC lab gets NABL accreditation for electrical testing.
L&T Technology Services: The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share.
HUDCO: The government will sell up to a 7% stake in HUDCO via an offer for sale. The OFS includes an optional 3.5% additional stake sale. The floor price of OFS was set at Rs 79 per share, at a discount of 12.17% from the previous close.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed an agreement for a 45-room hotel in Vadodara, Gujrat.
Bajaj Electricals: The company received a Rs 347.29 crore service contract from Power Grid Corp.
Mahanagar Gas: The company formed a 51:49 JV with Baidyanath LNG Private for LNG business.
IPO Offerings
IRM Energy: The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. The natural gas energy distribution company plans to raise Rs 545.40 crore through the fresh issuance of 1.08 crore shares and no offer for sale. The price band is fixed at Rs 480–505 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 160 crore from anchor investors.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Bajaj Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit is up 25.62% at Rs 3,105.75 crore vs. Rs 2,472.24 crore.
Total income was up 32.57% to Rs 11,409.98 crore vs. Rs 8,606.24 crore.
VST Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.86% at Rs 452.25 crore vs. Rs 439.66 crore.
Ebitda is down 15.13% at Rs 78.91 crore vs. Rs 92.97 crore.
Margin at 17.44% vs. 21.14%
Net profit is down 17.58% at Rs 75.95 crore vs. Rs 92.16 crore.
TCI Express Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue is up 3.25% at Rs 319.98 crore vs. Rs 309.9 crore.
Ebitda is down 2.01% at Rs 50.45 crore vs. Rs 51.48 crore.
Margin at 15.76% vs. 16.61%
Net profit is down 5.84% to Rs 35.58 crore vs. Rs 37.79 crore.
Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue was up 3.69% to Rs 881.69 crore vs. Rs 850.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 875.74 crore).
EBIT is up 3.68% at Rs 238.53 crore vs. Rs 230.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232.2 crore).
Margin at 27.05% vs. 27.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.51%)
Net profit is up 5.9% at Rs 200.01 crore vs. Rs 188.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.94 crore).
L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 3.69% at Rs 2,386.5 crore vs. Rs 2,301.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,387.66 crore).
EBIT is up 3.06% to Rs 407.5 crore vs. Rs 395.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398.25 crore).
Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.68%)
Net profit is up 1.21% at Rs 315.9 crore vs. Rs 312.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.05 crore).
Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.1% at Rs 1,240.8 crore vs. Rs 1,227.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,249.97 crore).
EBIT is up 3.46% at Rs 194.3 crore vs. Rs 187.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 156.16 crore).
Margin at 15.65% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.49%)
Net profit is up 11.33% at Rs 173.9 crore vs. Rs 156.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 130.53 crore).
Hathway Cables And Datacom Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.23% at Rs 483.79 crore vs. Rs 473.22 crore.
Ebitda is down 2.35% at Rs 82.63 crore vs. Rs 84.61 crore.
Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.87%
Net profit is down 33.76% to Rs 20.03 crore vs. Rs 30.24 crore.
CIE Automotive India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.24% at Rs 2,279.41 crore vs. Rs 2,229.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,427.9 crore).
Ebitda is up 17.7% at Rs 345.37 crore vs. Rs 293.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.35 crore).
Margin at 15.15% vs. 13.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%)
Net profit is up 119.07% at Rs 375.41 crore vs. Rs 171.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 218.75 crore).
ICICI Prudential Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income is up 4.59% at Rs 10,022.42 crore vs. Rs 9,581.72 crore.
Net profit is up 21.86% at Rs 243.88 crore vs. Rs 200.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).
Syngene International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 18.48% at Rs 910.1 crore vs. Rs 768.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 915.63 crore).
Ebitda is up 17.36% at Rs 254.1 crore vs. Rs 216.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 271.53 crore).
Margin at 27.92% vs. 28.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.7%).
Net profit is up 14.21% at Rs 116.5 crore vs. Rs 102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 124.25 crore).
Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 5.14% to Rs 1,004.52 crore vs. Rs 1,058.91 crore.
Ebitda is up 62.32% at Rs 157.68 crore vs. Rs 97.14 crore.
Margin at 15.69% vs. 9.17%
Net profit is up 180.43% at Rs 100.62 crore vs. Rs 35.88 crore.
Huhtamaki India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 13.86% at Rs 662.48 crore vs. Rs 769.03 crore.
Ebitda is up 99.34% at Rs 45.75 crore vs. Rs 22.95 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 2.98%
Net profit at Rs 32.27 crore vs. Rs 4,00,000.
IIFL Securities Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income is up 64.34% at Rs 490.25 crore vs. Rs 298.3 crore.
Net profit is up 151.21% at Rs 141.41 crore vs. Rs 56.29 crore.
CanFin Homes Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income is up 32.46% at Rs 871.03 crore vs. Rs 657.55 crore.
Net profit is up 11.54% at Rs 158.07 crore vs. Rs 141.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.91 crore).
Earnings In Focus
Wipro, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Astral, Bandhan Bank, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IIFL Finance, UTI Asset Management, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, SG Finserve, Heritage Foods, RPG Life Sciences, and 5paisa Capital
Block Deals
Infibeam Avenues: Abhishek Mayur Desai bought 50 lakh shares (0.19%) and Mayur Desai sold 50 lakh shares (0.19%) at Rs 21 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Aditya Vision: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 95,000 shares (0.78%) for Rs 2,601.93 apiece. Angad Kumar sold 1 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 2,602.14 apiece.