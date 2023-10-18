Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 18

U.S. Treasury yields rose while stocks struggled to gain much traction as solid economic reports reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 declined by 1.79% and 0.56%, respectively, as of 1:40 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 0.23%.

Brent crude was trading 0.26% lower at $89.42 a barrel. Gold was down 0.02% at $1,919.83 an ounce.

The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.

The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 263.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 112.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.