Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 17
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks rose and bonds fell amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict, according to Bloomberg. Oil declined following last week’s rally.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.10% and 1.29%, respectively, as of 2:09 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 1.00%.
Brent crude was trading 0.98% lower at $90 a barrel. Gold was down 0.69% at $1,919.53 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Monday to extend the decline for the third straight day. Metals, PSU banks and consumer durables rose, whereas the pharma and realty sectors were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 116 points down, or 0.17%, at 66,166.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 19 points lower, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75.
Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 593.7 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,184.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee recorded its lowest ever close of 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday.
Stocks To Watch
Grasim Industries: The board approved a fund raise of Rs 4,000 crore via rights issue to fund capex and repay debt.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: GMDC presented a Rs 269.44 crore dividend cheque to the Gujarat government, which holds 74% of the company.
Bombay Dyeing: The company has received consideration of about Rs 4,675 crore towards Phase-I, located at Worli, Mumbai, after signing a conveyance deed with a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty. The proceeds realised will be used for repaying loans, and the balance will be invested in approved securities for future developments.
Jio Financial Services: The company named AR Ganesh as group Chief Technology Officer w.e.f. Oct. 16.
Mphasis: Ayaskant Sarangi is the new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) as of Oct. 16. Srikanth Karra will remain in the Chief Administrative Officer role (CAO) to assist with the transition and superannuate from the company on April 29, 2024.
NLC India: The company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, 'NLC India Green Energy' (NIGEL), which currently undertakes projects of 2 GW of renewable energy.
Data Patterns: The company announced a licencing and transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe, an autonomous agency in the Department of Space. This agreement will provide data patterns with miniature SAR radar capability.
Uttam Sugar Mills: The Board redeemed 1,38,850 (6.50%) and 1,80,575 (10%) non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.
Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced the commercial operation of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on Oct. 15 in Andhra Pradesh.
JK Paper: The Board approved the acquisition of Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions Pvt. (MUPSPL), which is engaged in the business of manufacturing packaging products with a revenue of Rs 147.77 crore in FY23.
ICICI Securities: The board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. The record date is set for Oct. 27, 2023.
Varun Beverages: The board approved the acquisition of 5.03% of the paid-up capital of the manufacturing subsidiary for Rs 10 crore, Lunarmech Technologies. Post-acquisition, Varun Beverages will hold a 60.07% stake in the company. The transaction is complete with immediate effect. It also approved an investment of Rs 1.92 crore for a 9.80% stake in Isharays Energy Two, a special-purpose vehicle by Sunsource Energy to supply solar power in Uttar Pradesh.
Piramal Pharma: The company announced the launch of a high-throughput screening facility that augments the existing in-vitro biology capabilities at its drug discovery services site in Ahmedabad, India.
KEC International: The company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,315 crores in its transmission and cable business.
Coal India: The company expects to exceed its demand projection of 610 MT of supply to the country’s power plant for FY24 after supplies to thermal power plants shot up by close to 6% to 23.5 million MT during the first fortnight of October 2023.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed an agreement for a 55-room property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, under the brand “Keys Prime by Lemon Tree Hotels” and is expected to be operational by FY 2027.
Lupin: The company signed a business transfer agreement with the unit to carve out two API manufacturing sites.
Tata Power: The company signed a power distribution agreement with Endurance Technologies for setting up a 12.5 MW solar plant.
Som Distilleries: The breweries will manufacture Indian-made foreign liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.
Voltas: The company will consider debenture issues at the Oct. 19 board meeting.
Earnings Post Market Hours
HDFC Bank Q2FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit is up 51% at Rs 15976.11 crore vs. Rs 10605.78 crore.
Net interest income is up 30% at Rs 27385.2 crore vs. Rs 21021.2 crore.
Gross NPA at 1.34% vs. 1.17% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.35% vs. 0.30% (QoQ)
Alert: Quarterly numbers are not comparable as the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger took place on July 1, 2023.
Cyient DLM (YoY)
Revenue is up 71.51% at Rs 291.83 crore vs. Rs 170.15 crore.
Ebitda is down 0.51% at Rs 23.53 crore vs. Rs 23.65 crore.
Margin at 8.06% vs. 13.89%
Net profit is up 106.33% at Rs 14.65 crore vs. Rs 7.1 crore.
ICICI Securities (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 44.39% at Rs 1248.51 crore vs. Rs 864.62 crore
Net profit is up 41.53% at Rs 423.83 crore vs. Rs 299.45 crore.
Jio Financial Services (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 46.82% at Rs 608.04 crore vs. Rs 414.13 crore
Net profit is up 101.3% at Rs 668.18 crore vs. Rs 331.92 crore.
Ceat (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.48% at Rs 3053.32 crore vs. Rs 2894.48 crore.
Ebitda is up 124.53% at Rs 456.12 crore vs. Rs 203.14 crore.
Margin at 14.93% vs 7.01%
Net profit is up 3125.46% at Rs 207.72 crore vs. Rs 6.44 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Syngene International, CIE Automotive India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Can Fin Homes, PCBL, Newgen Software Technologies, TCI Express, VST Industries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tata Metaliks, IIFL Securities, Huhtamaki India.
Bulk Deals
Easy Trip Planners: SG Machine Industries bought 1 crore shares (0.58%) for Rs 41.72 apiece. Saumik Ketan Doshi sold 96.7 lakh shares (0.56%) for Rs 41.60.
Delta Corp: Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 30 lakh shares (1.12%) for Rs 127.97 apiece. Societe Generale sold 13.58 lakh shares (0.51%) for Rs 128.48 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora and Deepak Arora created pledge of 35,000 and 10,000 respectively on Oct. 16.
Who’s Meeting Whom
JSW Energy: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
PVR Inox: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Indoco Remedies: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Kajaria Ceramics: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Titagarh Rail Systems: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Torrent Pharma: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
Century Textiles & Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Godrej Properties: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 2.
TeamLease Services: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 8.
Aarti Drugs: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Rossari Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
Yes Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
Anand Rathi Wealth Management: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 27.
Glenmark Life Sciences: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 20.
Astral: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Coforge: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 19.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 27.
Balkrishna Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 23.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: MMTC.
Ex-Date Divided: Glenmark Life Sciences.
Ex-Date Bonus Issue: Gensol Engineering, Kama Holdings.
Record-Date Dividend: Glenmark Life Sciences.
Record Date bonus Issue: Gensol Engineering, Kama Holdings
Move out of short term ASM framework: 3P Land Holdings.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures fell 0.05% to 19,732.85, at a premium of 1.01 points.
Nifty October futures open interest rose 0.02% to 36 shares.
Nifty Bank October futures fell 0.08% to 44,375.85, at a premium of 131.95 points.
Nifty Bank October futures open interest fell 2.28% to 3,508 shares.
Nifty Bank Options Oct 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 45,000 and Maximum put open interest at 44,000.
Nifty Options Oct 19 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,800 and Maximum put open interest at 19,700.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Mannapuram Finance, MCX, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India, Sun TV.