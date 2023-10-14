Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 16

U.S. stocks fell and bonds rose on Friday as signs of Israel preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza left traders looking for safety ahead of the weekend, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 1.31%, respectively, as of 12:08 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.14%.

Brent crude was trading 5.17% higher at $90.45 a barrel. Gold was up 3.28% at $1,930.18 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from information technology major Infosys Ltd. However, on a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the second straight week on Friday.

The Nifty ended below the 19,800 level, while the Sensex closed below the 66,300 mark. Banks, I.T., media and metal sectors fell, whereas real estate and pharmaceutical sectors rose.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points, or 0.19%, lower at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43 points, or 0.22%, to end at 19,751.05.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 317.01 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 102.88 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.