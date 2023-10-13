Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 13

U.S. stocks retreated and Treasury yields climbed, and as the latest reading on consumer prices bolstered speculation, the Federal Reserve is nowhere near declaring victory over inflation—with bets on another rate hike back to “coinflip” territory, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.68% and 0.72%, respectively, as of 1:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.79%.

Brent crude was trading 0.13% lower at $85.71 a barrel. Gold was down 0.28% at $1,869.04 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower, snapping two days of gains after swinging between gains and losses for most of Thursday.

Media, metals and energy led the advance, whereas the information technology sector was under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,408.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 17 points, or 0.09%, to end at 19,794.00.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the 17th consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,862.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,532.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.