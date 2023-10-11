Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 11

Asian markets open higher and oil edged lower, following its biggest rally since April. Australian shares ticked higher in early trading Wednesday, along with South Korean and Japanese markets.

The S&P 500 gained for a third day, approaching the 4,400 level on Tuesday. Amazon.com Inc. rose amid its fall sale for Prime subscribers and PepsiCo Inc. climbed on a bullish forecast. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, fell to a two-week low.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.64% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level. Brent crude was trading beyond $87 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $85-mark.

At 5:50 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,641.

India's benchmark stock indices ended nearly two weeks high on Tuesday, led by advances in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. Nifty rose to nearly 19,700, whereas Sensex was beyond the 66,000 mark.

Realty, metal, banks, and auto sectors led, while healthcare stocks were marginally down.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 567 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.91%, to end at 19,689.85.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,005.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,963.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, amid a softening of the dollar index.