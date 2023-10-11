Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 11
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian markets open higher and oil edged lower, following its biggest rally since April. Australian shares ticked higher in early trading Wednesday, along with South Korean and Japanese markets.
The S&P 500 gained for a third day, approaching the 4,400 level on Tuesday. Amazon.com Inc. rose amid its fall sale for Prime subscribers and PepsiCo Inc. climbed on a bullish forecast. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, fell to a two-week low.
Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.64% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level. Brent crude was trading beyond $87 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $85-mark.
At 5:50 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,641.
India's benchmark stock indices ended nearly two weeks high on Tuesday, led by advances in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. Nifty rose to nearly 19,700, whereas Sensex was beyond the 66,000 mark.
Realty, metal, banks, and auto sectors led, while healthcare stocks were marginally down.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 567 points, or 0.87%, to close at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 178 points, or 0.91%, to end at 19,689.85.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,005.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,963.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, amid a softening of the dollar index.
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Wipro, BoB, PI Industries, Zee , Crompton Greaves, MCX In Focus
Titan Company: The company's board will be meeting on Oct. 17 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis within the permissible borrowing limits.
Wipro: The IT major has completed a subscription to the 9.95% equity share capital of FPEL Ujwal, which is engaged in the business of developing, building, and managing a portfolio of solar power assets.
Bank of Baroda: RBI had directed the lender to suspend the onboarding of new customers onto its ‘bob World’ app due to certain supervisory concerns. The bank has said it has initiated steps to plug in gaps in its app, and it will work closely with the RBI to address their concerns as soon as possible.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has incorporated Motherson Groups Investments USA Inc. as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of acquiring, investing and holding movable and immovable assets of the group.
PI Industries: Therachem Research Medilab (India) and Solis Pharmachem have been merged into parent company PI Health Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of PI Industries.
Thermax: The Bombay High Court granted stay of operation and execution of the arbitral award, subject to the company depositing Rs 218.45 crore, which is returnable with interest in the event the award is set aside by the Court.
Zee Entertainment: The company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Trusteeship Services against it before the NCLAT, Delhi. The appeal challenges the scheme of arrangement involving Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bangla Entertainment, and Culver Max Entertainment.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company launched a new product named Acenza in the Storage Water Heater segment.
Fine Organic Industries: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary 'Fine Organic Industries (SEZ) Private Limited' with a share capital of Rs 1,00,000 for the purpose of carrying on the business of manufacturing specialty chemical products.
MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will go live with the new commodity derivatives platform on Oct. 16. The exchange will conduct mock trading on Oct. 15.
Birla Corporation: The Office of Collector, Satna (Madhya Pradesh), has imposed a penalty of Rs 8.43 crore on the company for excess production of limestone from captive mining without obtaining environment clearance for the period from 2000-01 to 2006-07.
Ugro Capital: The company's AUM grew 73% year on year to Rs 7,590 crore in Q2 of FY24. Overall efficiency improved by 80 bps to 97.6% in Q2.
IFGL Refractories: The company has been awarded the status of 'Three Star Export House' by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade for the period of Oct. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028.
Apollo Micro Systems: The company has been granted listing approval by BSE and NSE for an additional 6,66,670 equity shares, issued and allotted on a preferential issue basis to non-promoters.
EIH Associated Hotels: The Oberoi-Rajan Raheja JV's Chairman, Mr. Shib Sanker Mukherji, has resigned citing personal reasons.
NCL Industries: The company reported cement production in September at 6,59,300 metric tonnes year on year, up 9% over a year-ago period, and cement dispatches at 6,69,587 MT, up 11% year on year.
Earnings In Focus
Delta Corp, National Standard (India), Samhi Hotels, Signatureglobal (India), TCS, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Service
Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals has created a pledge of 10.39 lakh shares on Oct. 10.
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam has created a pledge of 2.75 crore shares on Oct. 10.
Who's Meeting Whom
Nestle: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 25.
ICICI Securities: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 16.
PNB Housing Finance: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 23.
HDFC Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 16.
Patel Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 16.
Nippon Life India Asset Management: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 6, 22 and 23.
Westlife Foodworld: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 26.
Phoenix Mills: To meet an investor on Oct. 13.
GTPL Hathway: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 16.
CSB Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 20.
KFin Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 23.
Happiest Minds Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 18.
JTL Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Oct. 12.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% to 20%: Nuvama Wealth Management
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Tata Investment Corporation, Vascon Engineers
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures ended at 19,746, a premium of 206.85 points.
Nifty October futures' open interest declined 1.86% by 3,889 shares.
Nifty Bank October futures ended at 44,546.00, a premium of 535.55 points.
Nifty Bank October futures' open interest declined 10.61% by 18,141 shares.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp, MCX, India Bulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, and Punjab National Bank
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, indicating a softening of the dollar index.
