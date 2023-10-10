Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 10

Asian shares opened higher following the lead from Wall Street after dovish comments on rates from Federal Reserve officials. Oil and gold climbed on the fallout from Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Stocks opened higher in Australia, Japan and South Korea while Hong Kong futures pointed to gains, after the S&P 500 erased losses on Monday.

On Monday, energy companies led gains in the S&P 500 as U.S. crude futures briefly topped $87 a barrel. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. added over 2.7%. Defense companies rallied, with Northrop Grumman Corp. up the most since March 2020 and Lockheed Martin Corp. gaining 8.9%. American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. fell more than 4%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.65% and Bitcoin was above 27,000-level. Brent crude was trading below $88 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $86-mark.

At 6:09 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 70 points or 0.36% at 19,580.5.

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Monday as the fear of a wider conflict rose between Israel and Hamas. Banks, media, and metal sectors dragged down the indices. The Nifty was trading below the 19,600 level, whereas the Sensex slid below the 65,600 mark. The indices fell the most in a single day since Sept. 28.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive session on Monday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.8 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,661.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee ended at a record low against the U.S. dollar by weakening 2 paise to close at Rs 83.27.