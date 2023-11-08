Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 8

A rally in big tech puts U.S. stocks on pace for their longest winning run in two years, with investors shrugging off the latest attempts from Federal Reserve speakers to tone down Wall Street’s dovish bid, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.22% and 1.06%, respectively, as of 1:12 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.21%.

Brent crude was trading 3.60% lower at $82.11 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.65% at $1,965.26 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex rebounded over 300 points from the day's low, while the Nifty closed over 80 points above the day's low. The pharmaceutical and energy sectors rose, while the real estate and media sectors were trading lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 16 points, or 0.03%, lower at 64,942.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,406.70.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the tenth day in a row on Tuesday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 497.2 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 700.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 5 paise to close at 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.