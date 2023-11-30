Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 30

The rally that’s driving global bonds to their best month since 2008 gained further traction, with U.S. treasuries climbing on bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting rates in the first half of 2024, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.27% and 0.25%, respectively, as of 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.33%.

Brent crude was trading 1.29% higher at $82.73 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.23% to 2,045.62 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the second consecutive day to end at an over-two-month high on Wednesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 206.9 points, or 1.04% higher, at 20,096.60, the highest level since Sept. 15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 727.71 points, or 1.1%, to close at 66,901.91, the highest level since Sept. 18.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 71.9 crore; domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 2,360.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.