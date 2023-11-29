Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 29
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks and bonds extended their November gains, and the dollar fell, with the latest Fedspeak bolstering speculation that U.S. policymakers will have more room to cut interest rates next year, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.12% and 0.14%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.23%.
Brent crude was trading 2.58% higher at $82.04 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.32% at $2,040.70 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices closed higher after trading mostly mixed throughout the day on Tuesday.
The metal and energy sectors gained, while the information technology sector recovered. Healthcare stocks were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to close at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,889.70.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 783.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 1,325 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened about 4 paise to close at 83.34 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch
PCBL: The board has approved the acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore.
Tata Power: Unit Tata Power Renewable Energy secured a Letter of Award for the development of a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project with SJVN.
Canara Bank: The RBI has cleared the lender's plans to divest a 70% stake in its subsidiary, Canbank Factors. The lender has also proposed to buy out the stakes of Bank of Baroda and DBS Bank India in its unlisted subsidiary, Canbank Computer Services.
Aster DM Healthcare: The company plans to separate its India and Gulf businesses in a transaction worth $1 billion. The Moopen family-owned healthcare company's subsidiary, Affinity Holdings, will transfer its shares in Aster DM Healthcare FZC—the Gulf unit—to promoter-owned Alpha GCC Holdings. After the deal, Alpha GCC Holdings will be jointly owned by Aster India and Fajr Capital Advisors in a 35:65 ratio.
Tube Investment of India: The government has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cellestial E-Mobility and Cellestial E-Trac with Tl Clean Mobility.
Wipro: The technology services and consulting company announced the launch of their 'Continuous Compliance Solution' built on Amazon Security Lake in collaboration with Amazon Web Services.
Havells: The company has launched ‘Lloyd’, its leading consumer durable brand in the Middle East market.
Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a subsidiary company in Mozambique, i.e., VBL Mozambique, SA, to carry on the business of distribution of beverages.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with a French state-owned company, Electricité de France S.A., France, to explore the opportunity to maximise the local content of the Jaitapur nuclear power project to be established by NPCIL in India. The Ministry of Defence inked a contract with BHEL to procure 16 upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mounts and accessories worth Rs 2,956.89 crore for the Indian Navy.
Zomato: Alibaba Group unit Alipay Singapore plans to sell up to 29.6 crore shares in block deals, according to Bloomberg.
R Systems International: The board of unit Velotio Technologies has approved the acquisition of an additional 60% equity share of Scaleworx Technologies. Post-acquisition, Scaleworx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Velotio.
Trident: CFO Avneesh Barua resigned on Nov. 28.
IG Petrochemicals: The company has decided to file an appeal against an income tax demand amounting to Rs 46.26 crore with the Karnataka High Court.
Gail: The Government of India appointed Rajeev Kumar Singhal as Executive Director with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation, i.e., Feb. 29, 2028.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance: MD and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in tranches, and the last transaction was undertaken by him on Nov. 28.
Global Health: Sanjeev Kumar has resigned as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel w.e.f. Nov. 28.
Yathart Hospital and Trauma: The company received an order from the Commissionerate of Sagar Sambhag, Madhya Pradesh, to take over the premises of the hospital, as the land as stated in the said order belongs to the Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Timex Group: Sylvain Ernest Louis Tatu has resigned as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. Nov. 27 due to personal reasons.
PDS: The board has appointed Sandra Campos as an additional woman independent director for a period of two years, w.e.f. Nov. 28.
Siemens India: The company reported a 24.7% rise in revenue year-on-year to Rs 5,808 crore and a 12.4% decline in net profit at Rs 571.6 crore in the fourth quarter. It announced an investment of Rs 416 crore in capacity addition for power transformers and vacuum interrupters.
New Listing
IREDA: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 32 per share. The Rs 2150 crore IPO was subscribed to 38.80 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.57 times), non-institutional investors (24.16 times), a portion reserved for employees (9.8 times), and retail investors (7.73 times).
Bulk Deals
Avantel: Kantheti sold 5.3 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 130.88 apiece.
Orchid Pharma: Dhanuka Laboratories sold 13 lakh shares (3.18%) at Rs 571 apiece. UTI Mutual Fund bought 4.45 lakh shares (1.09%) at 571 apiece.
Insider Trades
NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 19,100 shares between Nov. 21 and 24.
Bajaj Electricals: Promoter group Niraj Holdings bought 4.7 lakh shares on Nov. 23. Promoter Group Rajivnayan Bajaj A/c Rishab Family Trust sold 4.7 lakh shares on Nov. 23.
Hercules Hoist: Promoter group Niraj Holdings bought 2,928 shares on Nov. 23. Promoter Group Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 2,928 shares on Nov. 23.
JK Cement: Promoter Kalpana Singhania sold 75,250 shares between Nov. 21 and 23.
Mukand: Promoter group Niraj Holdings bought 1.43 lakh shares on Nov. 23. Promoter Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 1.43 lakh shares on Nov. 23.
Advanced Enzyme: Promoter group Advanced Vital Enzymes bought 31,802 shares between Nov. 23 and 24.
Pledge Share Details
GO Fashion: Promoter Gautam Saraogi revoked a pledge of seven lakh shares on Nov. 24.
AGMs Today
Updater Services.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 18.
Escorts Kubota: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4.
Container Corporation of India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4 and 5.
IKIO Lighting: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4.
Symphony: To meet investor and analysts on Dec. 1.
VRL Logistics: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29.
Dr Reddy’s: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4 and 5.
Kfin Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Aether Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4.
Supriya Lifescience: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4.
Brigade Enterprise: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4, 5 and 6.
ICICI Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
TIPS Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Voltas: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4, 12,13 and 18.
Gati: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30, Dec. 4,5.
Anupam Rasayan: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 5.
Parag Milk Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29.
Punjab National Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
M M Forgings: To meet investors and analysts on Dec 4.
Globus Spirits: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4.
Ideaforge Technology: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Lemontree Hotels: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Tata Steel: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Axis Bank: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 4, 5.
NBCC: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: The New India Assurance Company
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Talbros Automotive Components
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Man Infra, Sequent Scientific.
Move out of a short-term ASM framework: Wockhardt
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 0.55% to 19,936.70 at a premium of 40 points.
Nifty November futures open interest fell by 18.21% to 36,418 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures rose by 0.41% to 43,984.30 at a premium of 103.35 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 11.90 to 15,319 shares.
Nifty Options Nov 30 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 20000 and maximum put open interest at 19,800.
Bank Nifty Options Nov 30 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 44000 and Maximum put open interest at 42000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini, Bharat Electricals, Granules, Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Money Market Update
