Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 29

U.S. stocks and bonds extended their November gains, and the dollar fell, with the latest Fedspeak bolstering speculation that U.S. policymakers will have more room to cut interest rates next year, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.12% and 0.14%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.23%.

Brent crude was trading 2.58% higher at $82.04 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.32% at $2,040.70 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher after trading mostly mixed throughout the day on Tuesday.

The metal and energy sectors gained, while the information technology sector recovered. Healthcare stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 204.16 points, or 0.31%, to close at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,889.70.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 783.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and purchased stocks worth Rs 1,325 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened about 4 paise to close at 83.34 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.