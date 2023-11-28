Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 28
Asian indices were trading in a mixed note tracking overnight losses in their Wall Street peers, and decline in crude oil prices on expectation of further production cut by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
U.S. treasuries were under pressure in a holiday-shortened session, with this month’s sizzling rally in global bonds showing signs of stalling, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.20% and 0.27%, respectively, on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.16%.
Oil prices declined as over-supply ahead of the OPEC meeting on Thursday raised fear the oil cartel may extend its production cut further.
Brent crude was trading 0.74% higher at $79.98 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.16% at $2,017.33 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by losses in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and ITC Ltd.
Pharma and healthcare sectors advanced, but information technology was under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points, or 0.07%, lower at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points, or 0.04%, to end at 19,794.70.
Overseas investors in Indian equities stayed net buyers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,625.2 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 134.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at an all-time weakest level of 83.38 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
Stocks To Watch
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's SPV, IRB Lalitpur Tollway Pvt., signed a concession agreement with NHAI for the Lalitpur Lakhnadon TOT Project in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The project will pay an upfront of Rs 4,428 crores to the NHAI for tolling and O&M of a 316-km stretch of NH44 for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.
SJVN: The company’s first unit of 30 MW capacity for the 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand has achieved the commercial operation date, and now its total generation capacity is 2,122 MW from 2,091.50 MW.
Eicher Motors: The company launched a new Himalayan at an introductory price of Rs 2.69 to 2.84 lakh, ex-showroom India, and launched the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4,25,000.
KPI Green Energy: The company’s subsidiary, M/s. Sun Drops Energeia Pvt., got an order of 4.66 MW for solar projects from M/s GVM Woven and M/s Radhika Silk Mills.
Fortis Healthcare: The company's subsidiaries entered into definitive agreements with MGM Healthcare Pvt. for the sale and divestment of Fortis Malar Hospital and related assets to MGM for an aggregate consideration of Rs 128 crore.
PB Fintech: The company has made an investment of Rs 350 crore in Policy Bazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Bandhan Bank: The lender's board approved the re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2024, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India.
Jindal Stainless: The company’s board approved the proposal to liquidate their subsidiary, PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia.
Indraprastha Gas: The company announced its association with IndusInd Bank to facilitate the acceptance of the digital rupee, which is the Central Bank Digital Currency launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022.
Syrma SGS Technology: The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company named Syrma Semicon Pvt.
Welspun India: The company announced its participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, aligning its operations and strategies with the Ten Principles of UNGC.
Jay Bharat Maruti: The auto component manufacturer and Tier 1 supplier to Maruti Suzuki India laid the foundation stone for its new plant in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana, on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Uttar Pradesh East, imposed a penalty of Rs 1,86,000 for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
CMS Info Systems: The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Rohit Kilam, resigned from the position w.e.f. Nov. 24, 2023.
Sterlite Technologies: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the company against ShinEtsu Chemical. The plea relates to the recovery by ShinEtsu for not procuring the agreed quantities at the agreed price.
Bajaj Holdings: The company increased its stake in Sanofi India from 0.0434% to 0.1129%.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Metalor Technologies International SA (Swiss Corporation) for setting up a joint venture in India to manufacture and sell electrical contacts.
Vascon Engineers: The company will consider the proposal of raising funds through the issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institution placement, or a preferential issue, on Nov. 30 at its board meeting.
Lupin: The Pharma major has received approval from U.S. FDA for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% and received tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Canagliflozin Tablets.
LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company launched Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link in London in collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The Company’s E-ticket booking/cancellation was temporarily affected today from 11:15 am to 1:52 pm due to technical reasons and the same has been resolved.
Granules: The Company received a communication from the GST authorities directing for payment of tax liability of Rs 43,43,798 for the tax period July 2017 to March 2021.
Tilaknagar Industries: Promoter Mr. Amit Dahanukar sold 30 lakh (1.56%) equity shares of the Company for the purpose of release of pledge on the equity shares of the Promoters of the Company.
Radico Khaitan: The Company announced the launch of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to cater to the growing demand of the coloured and flavoured beverage alcohol category.
Bharat Electronics: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs. 1,82,900/- each on Company for noncompliance of Regulation in respect of composition of Board of Directors due to insufficient number of Independent Directors.
Karnataka Bank: The Bank ties up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited to distribute Life Insurance products.
JSW Steel: The steel manufacturer completes the last tranche of Rs 750 crore investment in JSW paints and the company now holds 12.84% stake in JSW Paints.
Siemens: The Company got GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur's CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate.
NMDC: The Company has set the iron ore price at 5,400 per ton w.e.f November 23 and fines price at 4,660 per ton w.e.f November 23.
Indian Hotels: The Company has made an investment of Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality Private Limited and 35 crores in Qurio Hospitality Private Limited by way of subscription to Rights Issues.
Prestige Estates: The Company has launched a residential project “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore comprises of 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million sft and has a revenue potential of Rs. 550 Crores.
Apar Industries: The Company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 1000 crore at floor price of Rs 5,540.33 per share.
Castrol India: The Company has entered into Tripartite Agreement with KFin Technologies Limited and Link Intime India Private Limited and the signed copy of the same is received by the Company.
Samvardhana Motherson International: National Company Law Tribunal has given nod for scheme of Amalgamation between Motherson Consultancies Service Limited and Motherson Invenzen Xlab Private Limited and Samvardhana Motherson Polymers Limited and MS Global India Automotive Private Limited with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with the SEBI Regulation.
Vishnu Chemicals: The Company incorporated Vishnu International Trading FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.
Anup Engineering: National Company Law Tribunal has given nod for scheme of Amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Limited and The Anup Engineering Limited.
Clean Science and Technology: The company have made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company by way of right issue.
JM Financial: The company received a warning letter from SEBI for merchant bankers rule violation.
IPO Offering
Tata Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on day three. The bids were led by institutional investors (203.41 times), non-institutional investors (62.11 times), reserved portion for shareholder (29.20 times), retail investors (16.5 Times), and reserve portion for employees (3.70 times).
Gandhar oil refinery: The IPO was subscribed 15.27 times on day two. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (26.24 times), Retail investors (17.27 Times), Institutional Investors (3.14 times).
Fedbank Financials: The IPO was subscribed 0.90 times on day two. The bids were led by Retail investors (1.26 times), Portion Reserved for employees (0.78 times), Institutional investors (0.56 times) and non-institutional investors (0.52 times).
Flair Writing Industries: The IPO was subscribed 6.12 times on day two. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (10.05 times), Retail investors (7.16 times) and by Institutional Investors (1.36 times).
Bulk Deals
One 97 Communications: BH International Holdings sold 1.5 crore shares (2.46%) at 877.29 apiece, while Copthall Mauritius Investment and Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 75.75 lakh shares (1.19%) and 42.75 lakh shares (0.67%), respectively, at 877.2 apiece.
Hardwyn India: Dream Achiever Consultancy services private sold 21.48 lakh shares (0.61%) at 39.05 apiece, while Wajid Ahmed bought 30 lakh shares (0.85%) at 39.4 apiece.
Home First Finance: Smallcap World Fund bought 23.95 lakh shares (2.71%) at 871 apiece. Fidelity Global Investment Fund Asia Equity Fund Bought 4.7 lakh shares (0.54%) at 870 apiece. True North Fund V LLP Sold 17.88 lakh shares (2.02%) at 871 apiece. Orange Clove Investments B.V sold 14.9 lakh shares (1.69%) at 871 apiece. Aether Mauritius sold 11.92 lakh shares (1.35%) at 871 apiece. True North Fund V LLP sold 16.72 lakh shares (1.89%) at 870 apiece. Orange clove investments BV sold 13.93 lakh shares (1.58%) at 870 apiece. Aether Mauritius sold 11.14 lakh shares (1.26%) at 870 apiece.
D B Realty: Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 27 lakh shares (0.53%) at 198.90 apiece. Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP sold 73 lakh shares (1.45%) at 199.05 apiece.
Insider Trades
ISMT: Promoter group Kirloskar Industries bought 73,473 equity shares on Nov 23, while Promoter group Alka Mehta sold 73,473 equity shares on Nov 23.
D B Realty: Promoter group Shravan Kumar Bali sold 81,060 equity shares between Nov 20 and 21. Promoter Vinod Goenka HUF sold 2.7 lakh equity shares on Nov 21.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Nidhi Rajgarhia sold 8,000 equity shares on Nov 21.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter group sold 2,976 equity shares between Nov 22 and 23.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Rhi Magnesita India: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29 and 30.
Shriram Finance: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Polycab India: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Ultratech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 27.
Varun Beverages: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Escorts Kubota: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Navin Fluorine International: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 28,29,30.
ICRA: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 28 and 30.
Endurance Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 28,29.
Persistent Systems: To meet investors and analyst on Nov. 27,28,29.
Dreamfolks Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
V.I.P.Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 28,29.
NCC: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29.
Allied Digital Services: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Marico: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 6.
Aditya Vision: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Hero MotoCorp: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 29.
Jubilant Ingrevia: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Star Health and Allied Insurance company: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30
FSN E-commerce Ventures: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Hero MotoCorp: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Phoenix Mills: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
State Bank of India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Welspun Corp: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1 and Dec. 13.
One 97 Communication: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30, Dec. 1,7,8.
Aster DM Healthcare: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30, and Dec, 1,4,5,6,7,8.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Honasa Consumer
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Talbros Automotive Components
Ex/record date Right Issue: SEPC
Move into short-term ASM framework: Bliss GVS Pharma, Honasa Consumer, Syncom Formulations.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Sharda Motor Industries
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures fell 0.22% to 19,826.95 at a premium of points 32.25 points.
Nifty November futures open interest fell by 7.75% to 16,804 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures rose by 0.24% to 43,805.55 at a premium of 36.45 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 2.96% to 3922 shares.
Nifty Options Nov. 30 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,900 and maximum put open interest at 19,800.
Bank Nifty Options Nov. 30 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 44,000 and Maximum put open interest at 43,500.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Electronics, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update:
