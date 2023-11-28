Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 28

Asian indices were trading in a mixed note tracking overnight losses in their Wall Street peers, and decline in crude oil prices on expectation of further production cut by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. treasuries were under pressure in a holiday-shortened session, with this month’s sizzling rally in global bonds showing signs of stalling, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.20% and 0.27%, respectively, on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.16%.

Oil prices declined as over-supply ahead of the OPEC meeting on Thursday raised fear the oil cartel may extend its production cut further.

Brent crude was trading 0.74% higher at $79.98 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.16% at $2,017.33 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by losses in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and ITC Ltd.

Pharma and healthcare sectors advanced, but information technology was under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points, or 0.07%, lower at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points, or 0.04%, to end at 19,794.70.

Overseas investors in Indian equities stayed net buyers for the second day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,625.2 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 134.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 4 paise to close at an all-time weakest level of 83.38 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.