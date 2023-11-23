Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 23
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asia stocks are set for a cautious open Thursday after US stocks went higher and Treasuries fell on the data showing US consumers expect inflation to persist.
Brent crude fell to $81.96 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $76.70 level. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.40%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $37,521.88 level.
At 5:43 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was trading flat at 20,006.
Benchmark indices in India closed higher for the second consecutive day after witnessing volatility throughout Wednesday, as gains in information technology stocks offset the losses in banks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.
The Sensex closed above the 66,000 level after five weeks.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 306.6 crore; domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
Stocks To Watch
TCS: The IT major was ranked first in Spain for customer satisfaction in service delivery among IT and cloud services providers.
ICICI Bank: The sredit rating company Care Rating has reaffirmed CARE AAA; Stable to ICICI Bank’s infrastructure bonds.
Infosys: The IT giant announced a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator to consolidate, harmonise, and modernise TK Elevator’s digital landscape.
Bharti Airtel: Tamil Nadu DoT imposed a penalty of Rs 2,45,000 for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
ACC: The NSE and BSE imposed a penalty of Rs 47,000 each for delays in the appointment of key managerial personnel.
Tata Steel: The company allotted 7.5 crore shares to Tata Steel Long Products and their shareholders in the scheme of amalgamation.
UPL: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Avanta Seeds, in South Africa.
R Systems: BSE and NSE imposed a fine of Rs 76,000 each on the company for non-compliance with the regulations of SEBI.
Indigo Aviation: The company got a tax demand notice of Rs 7,396.76 million and Rs 9270.31 million, for which the company had preferred appeal before CIT-Appeal.
Welspun Corp: The company's subsidiary, Sintex BAPL, received the Odisha Government's nod for its proposal to invest Rs 479.47 crore in setting up a manufacturing unit with a capacity of 37,520 MT.
Shalby: The company executed the amendment agreement to the operation and management agreement with the Santacruz Residents Association and Smt. Bhikhubai Chandulal Jalundwala General Hospital (Trust) to enable the company to execute the project at Santacruz, Mumbai.
Power Grid Corp: The company approved a power project worth Rs 142.69 crore in Telangana and a power project worth Rs 224.41 crore in Gujarat.
Adani Enterprise: NSE imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 for delaying approval for the appointment or continuation of a non-executive director who attained the age of 75 years.
TVS Motor: The automaker announced its entry into Vietnam in collaboration with Minh Long Motors, its distribution partner.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation: NSE and BSE imposed a fine on the company of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with regulatory
BPCL: The company bagged the new project of value 32.62 million under the Gati Shakti Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. NSE and BSE have imposed a fine on the company of Rs 5,42,800 each.
Techno Electric: The company signed a MoU with Keppel Data Centres Pvt. for collaboration on joint data centre campus development.
Ambuja Cement: The NSE and BSE have imposed a fine on the company of Rs 47,000 for the delayed appointment of the company secretary and compliance officer.
C.E. Info Systems: The board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 27 to consider and approve the proposal to raise the funds.
Adani Green: NSE and BSE have imposed a fine on the company of Rs 5,61,680 each.
Neuland Laboraties: The company appointed Dr. Sharadsrikar V. Kotturi Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) w.e.f. Nov. 22, 2023.
Mastek: NSE and BSE have imposed a fine on the company of Rs 5.84,000 each.
Honasa Consumer: The company reported Rs 496 crore in revenue from operations in Q2 FY24, up 21% YoY. The parent of Mamaearth reported a profit after tax of Rs 29 crore, up 94% YoY.
Max Estates: The real estate arm of Max Group’s received a completion cum occupancy certificate for phase 2 of Max House. The phase of development has a net leasable area of around 1.5 lacs sq. ft.
Genesys International: The company and Survey of India signed a strategic partnership for creating digital twins of major cities and towns.
Lux Industries: The company will carry out businesses across four separate verticals.
Elpro International: The company acquired 2.4 lakh equity shares of JSW Infra for Rs 5 crore.
Servotech Power: The company won orders for 2649 EV chargers from BPCL. The company will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing EV chargers strategically across the nation.
IPO Offerings
IREDA: The IPO was subscribed 4.56 times on day two. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (7.74 times), portion reserved for employees (4.99 times), retail investors (4.26 times) and institutional investors (2.69 Times).
Tata Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 6.54 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (11.69 times), retail investors (5.44 Times), institutional investors (4.08 times) and reserve portion for employees (1.11 times).
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The IPO was subscribed 5.54 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (7.70 times), retail investors (6.92 Times), institutional investors (1.35 times).
Fedbank Financials: The IPO was subscribed 0.38 times on day one. The bids were led by retail investors (0.67 times), portion reserved for employees (0.37 times) and by non-institutional investors (0.21 times).
Flair Writing Industries: The IPO was subscribed 2.18 times on day one. The bids were led by retail investors (2.87 times), non-institutional investors (2.78 times) and by institutional Investors (0.53 times).
Insider Trades
Veranda Learnings: Promoters Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh bought 36,250 equity shares each on Nov. 21.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Group Equilibrated Venture Cflow, PRI CAF, PRO FITCCH sold 60,000 shares on Nov. 22.
Ethos: Promoter Group Vardhan Properties and Investment sold 8,000 shares on Nov. 21
Sandhur Manganese And Iron Ore: Promoter SY Ghorpade sold 6,507 shares on Nov. 21.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 15,000 shares on Nov. 20.
DB Realty: Promoter Vinod Goenka sold 36 lakh shares on Nov. 17 and Shravan Kumar Bali sold 17,731 shares on Nov. 17.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agarwal, Trustee Ravi Agarwal Trust released a pledge of 59,553 shares on Nov. 22.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Reliance Industries: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov. 29 and 30.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28,29.
Bosch: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 30.
Computer Age Management Services: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
Ultra Cement: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 23.
Quick Heal Technologies: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 29.
Nuvama Wealth Management: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 29.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
Vishnu Chemicals: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 24.
Ideaforge Technologies: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
The Phoenix Mills: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27.
Clean Science and Technology: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27.
Sapphire Foods: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
Birla Corporation: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 23.
Arvind Smartspaces: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27.
Global Health: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27 and 28.
HDFC Bank: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28,29 and Dec 1.
Symphony: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electric: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27,28,29,30 and Dec 1.
Adityavision: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27.
JSW Energy: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 30.
Escorts Kubota: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
Inox Wind: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28 to Dec 8.
Linc: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov27 and 28.
Punjab National Bank: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 23.
Indian Bank: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 28.
Ramkrishna Forgings: Investors and Analyst meet on Nov 27,28 and 29.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Talbros Automotive Components.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Crisil, Ingersoll-Rand, Ipca Laboratories, National Aluminium Co, Oil India, Pearl Global Industries, TD Power Systems.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: DCX Systems, Dhunseri Investments, Sastasundar Ventures.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Antony Waste, Carysil.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 0.23% to 19,886.60 at a premium of points 72.75 points.
Nifty November futures open interest rose by 2.57% to 5249 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures fell by 0.47% to 43,587.95 at a premium of 138.35 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest rose by 5.69% to 7513 shares.
Nifty Options Nov 23 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,900 and maximum put open interest at 19,800.
Bank Nifty Options Nov 22 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 43500 and Maximum put open interest at 43,500.
Securities in the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cement, Manappuram Finance, MCX, NMDC, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
The Indian Rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 83.32 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.
