Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 23

Asia stocks are set for a cautious open Thursday after US stocks went higher and Treasuries fell on the data showing US consumers expect inflation to persist.

Brent crude fell to $81.96 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $76.70 level. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.40%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $37,521.88 level.

At 5:43 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was trading flat at 20,006.

Benchmark indices in India closed higher for the second consecutive day after witnessing volatility throughout Wednesday, as gains in information technology stocks offset the losses in banks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.

The Sensex closed above the 66,000 level after five weeks.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 306.6 crore; domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 3 paise to close at 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.