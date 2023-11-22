Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 22

Asia markets declined as the rally in U.S. benchmarks stalled after Federal Reserve minutes reiterated the central bank’s cautious approach. Nvidia Corp. slipped in late trading after investors were underwhelmed by its latest quarterly update.

Australian stocks were little changes, whereas, South Korean and Japanese shares declined. Futures for equity indexes in Hong Kong pointed down, along with those for the U.S.. Asian artificial intelligence stocks may also slip after Nvidia failed to meet sky-high expectations.

U.S. benchmarks lost steam on Tuesday after the S&P 500’s $6 trillion rally on the back of the artificial intelligence boom, Corporate America’s resilience and bets the Fed will pivot to rate cuts next year. The gains left the index about 5% away from reclaiming its all-time high.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.39% and Bitcoin was below 36,000-level. Brent crude was above $82 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $77-mark.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India closed down on Tuesday by 22 points or 0.11% at 19,827.5.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced on Tuesday, snapping two days of decline as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led.

Intraday, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 hit lifetime highs. Among sectoral indices, realty, metals, and consumer durables advanced the most, while fast-moving consumer goods and public sector banks faced pressure.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 455.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued to remain buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee ended flat at around 83.35, which was the lowest-ever close against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.